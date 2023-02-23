P3 Health Partners Pahrump to close its Calvada clinics

The provider will end health care services on March 17, according to a letter sent to patients from its administrators.

P3 Health Partners Pahrump will close its two Calvada Boulevard clinics on March 17, according to a letter sent to patients from administrators of the care network.

The Pahrump provider says it will discontinue health care services there including cardiology, family medicine and urgent care. P3 says it will retain partnerships with two primary care groups in Pahrump: Goodheart Medical Group and Spring Mountain Medical Center.

In 2022, P3 Health Partners Inc. acquired Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice, which had previously operated in one of its Calvada medical suites.

This is a developing story.