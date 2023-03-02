43°F
Pahrump suspect remains at-large after 3-hour standoff with SWAT team

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 1, 2023 - 9:31 pm
 
Updated March 2, 2023 - 6:39 am
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Anthony Bell

A wanted suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence along the 4000 block of East Paiute Boulevard in Pahrump just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday March 1, remains at large after a three-plus hour standoff with authorities.

At least a half-dozen sheriff’s office deputies, detectives and SWAT team members surrounded the home of Anthony Bell, 27, Wednesday night and nearby residences were evacuated during the stand-off.

Several streets, including Quarterhorse Avenue, Navajo Boulevard and Paiute Boulevard were blocked off as deputies negotiated with Bell by way of telephone and a deputies’ public address system to surrender, without success.

At approximately 6:17 p.m., deputies confirmed that Bell was inside the home with at least one other individual.

SWAT team activated

An incident command post according to the sheriff’s office was established at the intersection of Quarterhorse and Paiute, while Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were staged in an area near the Coyote Corner convenience store.

Additionally, the SWAT team’s Bearcat Tactical Vehicle was deployed to breach the home, where numerous firearms were located at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Verbal commands for Bell to surrender were audible from several blocks away, along with at least three “flash-bang grenade” blasts which were detonated in an effort to help remove Bell out of the home.

Electrical power to the residence was also shutdown during the stand-off.

After unsuccessfully locating Bell, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill ordered deputies and detectives to clear the scene at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Previous law enforcement encounters

On Dec. 4, 2022, local law enforcement arrested Bell after the sheriff’s office said Bell brandished a rifle during a fight with another man at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, according to an arrest report.

Physical description

Back in July of 2021, Bell was arrested in connection with a shooting according to the sheriff’s office.

Bell, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a white male, 5-foot-8 inches, 137 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who believes they may have information on the whereabouts of Bell is advised to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or anonymously email the office at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

This story has been updates. This is a developing story.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

