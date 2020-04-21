Sisolak to offer reopening framework today

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update at 5 p.m. today regarding Nevada’s reopening framework. The governor will be joined by a team of Nevada experts to lay out the State’s criteria to begin reopening.

The remarks will be carried live via the governor’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DFs2YeOMbAbY7XPqsereQ

The press conference, which will be held in the Old Assembly Chamber at the Nevada State Capitol. High-quality audio and visual of the press conference can be accessed via the governor’s YouTube page, so TV camera equipment will not be permitted.

Reporters must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks. Media members will be subject to a temperature screening before being able to access the building.