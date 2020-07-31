106°F
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday

Staff Report
July 30, 2020 - 7:01 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

“I again look forward to collaborating with Nevada legislators to meet the challenges that are unfortunately before us,” Sisolak said. “In order to protect the time necessary to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, my expectation is that this special session will be thorough and as efficient as possible.”

The proclamation by the governor sets the agenda for the session and limits the business that may be considered by lawmakers while they are in special session. Policy items in the proclamation include addressing criminal and social justice policy reform; working to ensure Nevadans, businesses, workers and the unemployed have the support and protections they need as they battle COVID-19; ensuring Nevadans can exercise their right to vote in a way that does not dangerously expose them to increased risk of COVID-19 infection; helping stabilize Nevada businesses so they don’t suffer continued economic hits and establishing safety standards for the workers who are keeping our economy going; removing statutory barriers impeding the work of Nevada’s unemployment insurance program; and providing authority for the judicial branch to implement alternative dispute resolution measures in cases of rental evictions.

Additional items could be requested by the Legislative Counsel Bureau on issues related to the legislative branch.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rendering, included with the Nye County Commission's J ...
Nye County Civics Center proposal presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2016, when Valley Electric Association was aiming to sell a 200-kilovolt transmission line and needed a vote of approval by its members in order to do so, one of the selling points for that sale was the promise that if it went through, VEA would donate $5 million toward the construction of a new community center. It may have taken nearly three years after the transmission sale was executed but VEA did finally make good on that promise, offering the $5 million donation to Nye County, with the Nye County Commission voting to accept it in September 2019.

Photo courtesy of Nye County School District School District Superintendent Dr. Warren Shilling ...
NCSD superintendent lays out school reopening plans
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, which laid out three models for returning students and staff to school safely.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times In an attempt to protect students and staff from COVID-19, ...
Pahrump elementary schools to observe hybrid education model
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With less than a month left before youth across Nye County are scheduled to begin the new school year, the Nye County School District has announced a change in its school re-entry plans, switching Pahrump area K-5 schools from the originally selected 100% in-person education model to the hybrid model that requires students to conduct their learning online three days out of the five-day school week.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Nevada benefits from having a higher percentage of rural roads than ...
Nevada among states with fewest miles of poor roads
Staff Report

Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that Nevada has the sixth-fewest roads in poor condition and is well below the national average.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Small herds of wild horses and donkeys routinely roam the ar ...
House Appropriation Committee approves BLM funding
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved fiscal year 2021 Interior appropriations legislation giving the Bureau of Land Management $102 million for its wild horse and burro program, according to a press release by the American Wild Horse Campaign, the nation’s leading wild horse protection organization.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people died after a rollover crash along Gamebird Road ...
Two die following rollover crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a fatal rollover crash on Thursday, July 23rd at approximately 6:14 p.m., along Gamebird Road at Simmons Street, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal Buffalo Soldier members William Crenshaw, left, Oll ...
Nevada celebrates Buffalo Soldiers Day for second year
Staff Report

The Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday at an event hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services honoring Nevada’s African-American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.

This 2015 file photo shows an aerial view of the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant in Tonopah, ...
Tonopah Solar Energy files for bankruptcy
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a big Nevada solar-thermal power plant that received $737 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Energy filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, according to a court filing, potentially leaving U.S. taxpayers with a whopping bill.