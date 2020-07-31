Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro at the Legislature on the twelfth day of the 31st Special Session in Carson City on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (David Calvert/Nevada Independent, Pool)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

“I again look forward to collaborating with Nevada legislators to meet the challenges that are unfortunately before us,” Sisolak said. “In order to protect the time necessary to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, my expectation is that this special session will be thorough and as efficient as possible.”

The proclamation by the governor sets the agenda for the session and limits the business that may be considered by lawmakers while they are in special session. Policy items in the proclamation include addressing criminal and social justice policy reform; working to ensure Nevadans, businesses, workers and the unemployed have the support and protections they need as they battle COVID-19; ensuring Nevadans can exercise their right to vote in a way that does not dangerously expose them to increased risk of COVID-19 infection; helping stabilize Nevada businesses so they don’t suffer continued economic hits and establishing safety standards for the workers who are keeping our economy going; removing statutory barriers impeding the work of Nevada’s unemployment insurance program; and providing authority for the judicial branch to implement alternative dispute resolution measures in cases of rental evictions.

Additional items could be requested by the Legislative Counsel Bureau on issues related to the legislative branch.