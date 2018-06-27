SUV runs stop sign, hits pickup truck

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital after a two-vehicle collision at Leslie Street at Bell Vista Road.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A tourist from Italy suffered moderate injuries after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bell Vista Road and Leslie Street, just after 10 a.m. on Monday June 25. A witness said the driver of the white SUV ran the stop sign and collided with a late model full-size pickup truck. The injured party from the SUV was transported to Desert View Hospital.

The crash occurred on Monday, June 25, just after 10 a.m., when according to a witness, the driver of a white SUV, traveling westbound on Bell Vista Road, ran the stop sign and collided with a late model full-sized Dodge pickup truck heading southbound on Leslie Street.

The occupants of the SUV were visiting from Italy, the eyewitness said.

The individual transported to Desert View Hospital is expected to recover from their injuries.