DAN SCHINHOFEN: The bottom line

We all have one. Some people try to act like they don’t, but each of us has a line which we will not cross. For some it is based on religious faith or ideals. For others it may be something our father or mother instilled in us. Still others may never have given it a thought, but sometime during this short life we will all be confronted with a choice where we will find out just how low we can go.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen

During elections we can find out a lot about the people running by how they choose to run their campaign. There are those that believe in order to win an elected office, you need to make your opponent seem like a criminal. They will throw out lie after lie just to try and make they other person look bad.

These same people never seem to get around to telling you why they would do a much better job, or even tell you what they intend to do once elected. Sure, they will tell you what they are against, but I’d rather hear what they are for and what they will do that the other person failed to do.

Here is one you hear a lot – “I can’t be bought,” which means the other guy has been bought. Of course they never seem to tell you what the other guy was bought with or what he sold out for, but just by making this accusation they think we are all dumb enough to buy it.

Some try to make out that their opponent is somehow mentally incompetent, but never get around to telling you about their own mental state.

Dan Schinhofen is a former Nye County Commissioner and Pahrump resident.