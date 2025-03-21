Friday’s Pahrump Valley baseball, softball standings

Check out the scoreboard and standings for Pahrump Valley High School’s week in baseball and softball.

Trojans offense continues to carry them through the season.

PHOTOS: PVHS track teams compete in first home event of the year

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The PVHS varsity baseball team huddles up before their home game against rivals Mater East Academy.

Pahrump Valley baseball

■ Wednesday, March 12

Pahrump Valley 4, Mater East 3

■ Friday, March 14

Moapa Valley 4, Pahrump Valley 2

Tuesday, March 18

Needles 10, Pahrump Valley 6 (8)

Monday, March 24

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

TEAMOVERALLMTN LEAGUE

The Meadows6-33-0

Pahrump Valley11-4-10-0

Boulder City6-70-0

SLAM! Nevada4-60-0

Chaparral0-60-0

Sunrise Mtn.0-50-0

Freshman Chris Nelson continues to lead the team with a .472 batting average through 41 plate appearances. He has racked up three doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs. Senior teammate Andrew Zurn has the second highest average in the starting lineup at .419.

Junior Dominik Wilson leads the pitching staff in wins with a 3-0 record.

The Trojans lost a 10-6 extra-inning heartbreaker to Needles Tuesday and will look to turn things around at home against Virgin Valley on March 24. League play begins April 1 against Sunrise Mountain.

Pahrump Valley softball

■ Friday, March 14

Taylorsville (Utah) 9, Pahrump Valley 7

Pahrump Valley 13, Snake River (ID) 1

Pahrump Valley 13, Bear Lake (ID) 8

Saturday, March 15

Pahrump Valley 6, Grand County (Utah) 3

Pahrump Valley 10, Skyridge (Utah) 9

■ Tuesday, March 18

Needles 25, Pahrump Valley 21

Wednesday, March 26

SLAM! Nevada at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.

TEAMOVERALLMTN LEAGUE

SLAM! Nevada9-00-0

Pahrump Valley 9-50-0

The Meadows4-50-0

Sunrise Mtn2-50-0

Boulder City2-70-0

Canyon Springs0-60-0

Valley0-60-0

The Trojans had their four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday with a 25-21 marathon loss to Needles. Pahrump Valley hit seven home runs in that game, but the Mustangs claimed the victory with an eight-run rally in the seventh inning. Evelynne Armendariz has continued her hot hitting with a .743 batting average that includes 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs.

The Trojans will open league play Wednesday when they host undefeated SLAM! Nevada at 3:30 p.m.

Reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.