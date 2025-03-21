Friday’s Pahrump Valley baseball, softball standings
Check out the scoreboard and standings for Pahrump Valley High School’s week in baseball and softball.
Pahrump Valley baseball
■ Wednesday, March 12
Pahrump Valley 4, Mater East 3
■ Friday, March 14
Moapa Valley 4, Pahrump Valley 2
Tuesday, March 18
Needles 10, Pahrump Valley 6 (8)
Monday, March 24
Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
TEAMOVERALLMTN LEAGUE
The Meadows6-33-0
Pahrump Valley11-4-10-0
Boulder City6-70-0
SLAM! Nevada4-60-0
Chaparral0-60-0
Sunrise Mtn.0-50-0
Freshman Chris Nelson continues to lead the team with a .472 batting average through 41 plate appearances. He has racked up three doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs. Senior teammate Andrew Zurn has the second highest average in the starting lineup at .419.
Junior Dominik Wilson leads the pitching staff in wins with a 3-0 record.
The Trojans lost a 10-6 extra-inning heartbreaker to Needles Tuesday and will look to turn things around at home against Virgin Valley on March 24. League play begins April 1 against Sunrise Mountain.
Pahrump Valley softball
■ Friday, March 14
Taylorsville (Utah) 9, Pahrump Valley 7
Pahrump Valley 13, Snake River (ID) 1
Pahrump Valley 13, Bear Lake (ID) 8
Saturday, March 15
Pahrump Valley 6, Grand County (Utah) 3
Pahrump Valley 10, Skyridge (Utah) 9
■ Tuesday, March 18
Needles 25, Pahrump Valley 21
Wednesday, March 26
SLAM! Nevada at Pahrump Valley, 3:30 p.m.
TEAMOVERALLMTN LEAGUE
SLAM! Nevada9-00-0
Pahrump Valley 9-50-0
The Meadows4-50-0
Sunrise Mtn2-50-0
Boulder City2-70-0
Canyon Springs0-60-0
Valley0-60-0
The Trojans had their four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday with a 25-21 marathon loss to Needles. Pahrump Valley hit seven home runs in that game, but the Mustangs claimed the victory with an eight-run rally in the seventh inning. Evelynne Armendariz has continued her hot hitting with a .743 batting average that includes 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs.
The Trojans will open league play Wednesday when they host undefeated SLAM! Nevada at 3:30 p.m.
Reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.