75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Raiders might be interested in K.J. Wright, but money is a factor

By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 25, 2021 - 12:43 am
 

After spending a beneficial week in Los Angeles, culminating with a win over the Rams in their second preseason game Saturday, the Raiders returned to Las Vegas with a much thinner linebacking corps than when they left.

And it could mean them checking in again with veteran free agent K.J. Wright, the longtime Seattle Seahawks standout linebacker who visited the Raiders two weeks ago.

It also means a crash course for rookie Divine Deablo, who was recently cleared for practice after spending most of training camp on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury. Deablo is practicing this week and will get a long look as a possible answer to the depth problem.

A foot injury to starter Nicholas Morrow and a leg injury to emerging second-year linebacker Javin White of UNLV will sideline both players for extended periods, pushing the depth chart to its limit.

And while the expected returns of Nick Kwiatkoski and Darron Lee to practice this week will help, the Raiders might have to look beyond their building if the absences of Morrow and White are deemed prolonged.

“We’re thin at linebacker,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “It’s a concern.”

Wright is a logical target given his relationship with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, for whom he played two years in Seattle. The Raiders are clearly interested, now more than ever given the injuries.

But while the 10-year veteran makes sense, a person with knowledge of the situation indicated money is a factor in terms of Wright’s asking price and the Raiders’ spending comfort.

The Raiders have the NFL’s seventh-highest payroll and just over $2.2 million in cap space.

For a deal to work, it will require both sides to make adjustments.

In the meantime, the Raiders will try to bridge the injury gaps with their current group, with Kwiatkoski probably moving back to a starting role, Lee getting a fair chance to carve out a role, and younger players such as Deablo and Tanner Muse potentially being asked to take on more responsibility.

Asmar Bilal and Te’von Coney also are on the roster.

Muse, who missed last season with a toe injury, is listed as the starting strongside linebacker in the base defense. He has had a strong camp and played reasonably well in the two preseason games while showing playmaking ability off the edge. He had a deflected pass while rushing the quarterback against the Seahawks and came up with a sack against the Rams.

“If that’s what I got to do, I’m gonna do it,” Muse said. “I’m coming straight forward, and my mindset is nobody’s going to stop me getting to that quarterback. When my number’s called, it’s time to go,”

Provided Deablo stays on a healthy path, he’s expected to get a good look this week in practice and against the 49ers on Sunday in the final preseason game.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks shot off his left shoulder during the second ...
How Golden Knights were built for 2021-22 NHL season
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Golden Knights’ roster underwent a significant shake-up this offseason, with Marc-Andre Fleury, the face of the franchise, and fan favorite Ryan Reaves being traded.

Thinkstock
3 high school football games canceled
By Ron Kantowski Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Nevada Interscholastic Association spokesman said several high school games have been canceled for various reasons, including COVID concerns, brush fires and a shortage of players.

Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season N ...
Raiders vaccine requirement not impacting secondary ticket market
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Despite causing a stir with some fans, the Raiders decision to only allow vaccinated fans attend the team’s home games at Allegiant Stadium hasn’t appeared to impact the secondary ticket market.

 
Raiders defense dominates against Rams in joint practice
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Raiders defense pushed the Rams around and came up with four interceptions against quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first of two joint practices this week.

The United States celebrate their victory in the Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico at Alle ...
NBA team co-owner emerges in bid to bring MLS to Las Vegas
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens is attempting to secure a team and bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to Las Vegas, according to a published report.

 
Raiders say mask mandate will be enforced at Allegiant Stadium
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Raider Nation converges on Allegiant Stadium for the first Raiders game at the facility with fans, remember “face mask” is not a penalty in this case. It’s a rule for all that attend.