Update of hemp greenhouses in Nye County begin

Heather Ruth Times-Bonanza

CROP Infrastructure Corp., a Vancouver, Canada-based company specializing in cannabis branding, has announced updates for its facilities in Nye and Esmeralda counties.

The company started ground development for the 50,000-square-feet of greenhouses at its hemp CBD farm in Nye County and expects to complete it within two weeks, according to the press release. The team, who works at the facility, also has begun tissue culturing, the process that allows them to clone the mother plant by growing the plants’ cells in an artificial environment. The company said in a press release that it expects to create 4.5 million hemp starter strains.

Nutrients and composted fertile soils have been layered over the 1,350 acres of planned 2019 cultivation. The company also received additional licensing permissions to operate a hemp nursery, according to the press release.

In addition, the company has placed a deposit on two million hemp seeds at a Nye County facility that are compliant with the U.S. farm bill. The company said that the delivery is expected next month.

“These updates represent major progress toward achieving our goal of what will be a very substantial Nevada operation, producing very large quantities of high-value product,” CROP CEO Michael Yorke said in a press release.

In September 2018, CROP Infrastructure Corp. completed the acquisition of a 49 percent member interest in the 1,000-acre Nye County farm.

The company has agreed to pay over $1.3 million in cash and has loaned over $1.6 million for the property and equipment expenses, with no more than $200,000 in additional expenses expected for this first harvest.

The Nye County property is located in central Nevada. The location was selected because of its temperate climate, which is ideal for greenhouse and outdoor growing, according to the press release. The property totals over 315 acres and includes 300 acres of private water rights, with 240 acres under automatic irrigation pivots that have automatic fertilizer injection systems.

Esmeralda County facility

CROP has also started construction on its Esmeralda County facility, according to the press release.

The first shipments of building blocks have already been delivered for construction of the 40-acre perimeter wall for the 2019 season.

In 2018, CROP signed a deal with The Hempire to buy a 100-percent interest in a 1,000-acre Esmeralda County agricultural cannabis project that has already a number of tenants with cannabis licenses.

CROP’s projects include cultivation properties in California and Washington state, a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm, and 2,115-acres of Hemp CBD farms. The company has also launched Canna Drink, a cannabis-infused beverage line.