POLL: Who do you support for Nye County sheriff?

The Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza is conducting an informal online poll ahead of early voting to see which candidate its readers favor in the hotly contested race for Nye County sheriff.

Nye County Sherriff Sharon Wehrly, left, and Sheriff Joe McGill.

The Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza is conducting an informal online poll ahead of early voting to see which candidate its readers favor in the hotly contested race for Nye County sheriff.

Since the poll is not scientific, anyone may participate.

You can access the poll by clicking here.

It’s also been posted on our Facebook page for our more than 13,600 followers.

Results will be published in our upcoming ELECTION GUIDES.

Early voting begins Oct. 22. The general election is Nov. 8.