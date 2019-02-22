Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Politicians not thinking about America’s good

Many in the House and Senate need to realize this is about America, not about them and their morally corrupt political parties. They are paid high wages to work for America in a fair, sensible, and godly way.

That is not what we are getting for our money now!

The safety of America should be the most important thing to our legislators.

Is there any common sense left in city mayors and state governors? What has happened to the education systems across America that turn out such irresponsible leaders?

These leaders cannot take care of their own, yet most offer sanctuary to illegals, even if they are known criminals. By doing so, they are encouraging the world to migrate to America, against our immigration laws.

Anyone who encourages others to break our laws is, or should be, considered a criminal themselves.

Those who claim it is immoral to use barriers to stop illegals from entering our country happen to be the most immoral people around.

The most recent example is the ungodly state of New York, which passed a new bill, and their proud governor signed into law, allowing that state to legally murder babies “up to the due date.” Unless they repent and turn back to God, America will get sicker than that!

The guilt rests on unbelievers, and on believers too. On believers, because we failed to stand on God’s Word.

That Word of God tells us that “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” Yet we remained silent!

A murderous heart requires repentance, or Hell will be the judgment. Saying the wall or barrier is immoral does not cancel the horrible immoralities you support.

Manuel Ybarra, Jr. Coalgate, OK

Letter supporting wall sent to senators, representative

This is a letter I emailed to Rep. Horsford, Sen. Rosen, and Sen. Cortez Masto on Sunday, Feb. 10.

I believe it is your patriotic and moral duty to support the president in providing proper security for the citizens of the United States, including your constituents in Nevada. A proper barrier along our southern border is an absolute necessity. Not having a barrier to stop the flow of people trying to enter our country illegally is like having a boat without sides to keep the ocean out. If we have proper physical barriers to thwart these illegal intruders, then we wouldn’t need as many ICE agents or as many border patrol officers or as many immigration court and judges.

We could then clear the backlog of cases waiting to be heard in our immigration courts and legal immigration could then take the forefront of our immigration process. Funding a one-time cost for proper border barriers will pay for itself in a very short time with the savings from reduced costs of apprehending, processing and detaining these intruders to our land.

I urge you to do the right thing and work with your colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support our president’s desire to fulfill the most demanding and priority obligation of his office – to keep the people of our nation (yours and mine) safe and free from the ills of illegal intruders. Please put aside partisan politics and do the right thing.

Sincerely,

Don Durbin

Local says Republicans are now the ‘Trump Party’

So, Tina Trenner thinks Republicans “are independent people, unlike Democrats, who are herd animals.” Really Tina? Mitch McConnell won’t even allow the U.S. Senate to vote on a bill unless it has Trump’s approval.

Tina, there is no Republican Party. It has been replaced by the Donald Trump Party. The true believers never criticize their leader and faithfully follow the lunacy of our “Reality TV” president.

Look at the Trump platform and how these independent people stand on the issues. Terrorism: “Don’t believe the intelligence community because Trump knows best.” School shootings: “The NRA won’t let us do anything about that.” Immigration: “Build a 15th century wall.” Tax cuts: “Only the billionaires get permanent tax cuts.” Global warming: “We don’t believe in science.” Meddling in our elections: “Russia didn’t do it.” Is it any wonder why Republicans were hammered in the last election?

Tina, you live in a very blue state. Governor Sisolak and the Democratic majority are attempting to solve the problems affecting the good people of Nevada. Improving our educational system, modernizing the infrastructure and providing quality health care are just some of the tasks they face. Republicans who are truly independent will work with Democrats to find solutions to the difficulties we face.

Dennis Crooks

Reader worries grandkids won’t have free country

I just finished watching the phoniest interview on “60 Minutes” I have ever watched. Andrew McCabe, the world’s largest liar, according to his own department that fired him.

This interview was so scripted that a middle schooler could have done it. You tried to portray the president of these United States as the bad guy and all you did was to lay credence to the fact that you are actually proved to be what the president said you are, “fake news.” The people in this great lie should be charged in a coup de taut for trying to overthrow the government of the USA. This is the stuff third world countries do.

I am a registered Democrat, but I am telling you, if you people in our party don’t quit all this crap my great-grandkids will not have a free country to grow up in. This man was duly elected. Get over it and grow up.

I have not watched “60 Minutes” in four years and it is the last.

Stacy Riney