Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Firearms perceived as good by our nation’s forefathers

I recently came across a little box with four small books of quotations of Washington, T. Roosevelt, Jefferson and Lincoln.

In the Washington book I found this quote;

“The very atmosphere of firearms anywhere and everywhere restrains evil interference —- they deserve a place of honor with all that is good.” George Washington.

Arnie Breitenbach

Retired LAPD detective

Reader reacts to new open carry policy of Walmart

It seems that virtue signaling is alive and well in America.

Just recently Walmart announced, along with several other businesses, that it will no longer allow “open carry” in its stores, even in states like Nevada where open carry is the law. Doing a bit of research and personal observation, I noted some odd and very contradictory occurrences when it comes to policy at Walmart.

If the justification of Walmart’s actions are to save lives, then a bit of exampling needs to be done. Walmart still sells tobacco, either the chewing or cigarette variety. Yet, according to the government, over 480,000 people a year die from the product.

Alcohol is being sold openly in many Walmarts. In some stores alcohol is displayed right in front of the store, hard booze for all to see. In 2018 over 10,000 people died in drunk driving accidents.

Obesity-related deaths are on the rise, not counting type 2 diabetes, strokes, heart attacks and so forth. One in five Americans are now considered overweight. Yet, the cookies, cakes (including a well-stocked bakery) is in every store, along with fatty meats, chips, and soda.

Is Walmart now going to stop selling these products? Nope.

Know why? Because firearms are the cause of the day and an easy target. Besides, it looks good to pander to the Democrats just in case they win in 2020. Just because every drunk driving accident doesn’t make the news doesn’t mean it won’t affect a mother, husband, son or daughter.

I don’t want to ban any of these items. They are a choice made by adults and should continue to be an option. However, to ban ammo and open carry which is right (at least in Nevada) to save lives, while profit is made on other items which can cause harm, is capricious at best.

Corey Cohen

Pahrump Fall Festival not so local anymore

I see it’s time for the Las Vegas vendor and food truck weekend again here in Pahrump.

Where did the PAHRUMP Fall Festival go? The one that featured the people and organizations from Pahrump … ya know, the 4-H and the quilters. How about the rock collectors and gold miners? Did all this leave the area or were they run off by greed?

I understand it’s $300 for a 10×12 foot space. Electricity costs more. Now everyone knows the whole park and Ruud rents for $300 for the weekend. So where is all that money going?? Whoever is running it is even charging $300 for the dead space behind the booths if you want to put things there.

I want this investigated and the monies accounted for. I want the PAHRUMP Fall Festival brought back to Pahrump, for the people of Pahrump. Someone is pocketing a bunch of money the way it is now. Even with paying the sheriff’s office for security, this is out of control.

Thank you,

Barkley Burker

Need to address the climate crisis is growing

The mounting pressure for our U.S. and world leaders to tackle the climate crisis is growing. This week we have the Global Youth Climate Strike around the world and the United Nations Youth Climate Summit taking place in New York.

Many here at home are in agreement that we need climate action and Congress could help America lead the way to a clean energy future by supporting policies that will do that. One policy that is gaining traction in the House is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act currently in the House of Representative has the bipartisan support of 62 members of Congress. This bill was recently cited in an article in Forbes entitled, “Your Vegan Diet And Paper Straws Aren’t Going To Save The Planet, But These Three Policies Can”; Sept. 15th 2019, as one of three of the best policies to curb greenhouse gas emissions at the rate of speed we need to mitigate the worst of the devastating effects the climate crisis.

In a nutshell, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would place a fee (not a tax) on fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas at the source, i.e. the mine, the port of entry. It starts low and grows over time. The money collected from the carbon fee is allocated in equal shares every month to the American people to spend as they see fit. To protect U.S. manufacturers and jobs, imported goods will pay a border carbon adjustment, and goods exported from the United States will receive a refund under this policy.

This policy will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years and is supported by economists and scientists as simple, comprehensive, and effective. It will grow the economy by creating 2.1 million new jobs in local communities across America without growing the government. It is revenue neutral meaning the fees collected on carbon emissions will be given back in the form of a dividend to all Americans to spend any way they choose. The government will not keep any of the fees collected. Lastly, it has bipartisan support.

Seventy percent of American voters want their elected members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to aggressively act on the climate crisis.

We have what we need to act to save our planet, stop species extinction and save our people. Now is the time. No more waiting.

Sincerely,

Montana Black