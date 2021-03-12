Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.

Cheating is OK – as long as it’s with the right people

Has anyone else noticed how drastically the rules have changed over the years?

I’m sure many of us heard and were taught mostly by our parents and others “work hard for things you really want, save your money and save for a rainy day too, be honest don’t cheat, always try to be fair with others, respect the elderly and etc.”

So many of those rules (which really are just sound principles) have all but disappeared, maybe ‘exponentially (a well-worn word today) since “the-everyone-gets-a-trophy” era. You no longer need to save for anything just get enough support and demand entitlement to it, the government will provide, that is if you voted the ‘right way. cheating is allowable just make sure you’re cheating ‘right’ people or entities, few elders mean anything and are more in the way than anything else, unless of course if they are giving me stuff directly otherwise the government should just take their stuff to give to me and maybe others on the approved list.

Few realize there are some real dark clouds gathering over this country and it’s the way of life that will also have a negative effect on the rest of the world and most of the world will be blaming the USA for all their problems too.

Milton Friedman once said “You can have socialism or you can have open borders but you can’t have both”, yet we continue to try along with all the other undeniable rules we continue to break, like continually printing money that has been losing its value that has been tried many times before and failed many nations if allowed to go on.

If we don’t decide to take control and change things those changes will take control of us and give us no choices. There are very few in D.C. that are will to even acknowledge there could be a problem over the horizon and may find themselves a very precarious position in the not-too-distant future.

David Jaronik

Resident responds to recent ‘Pahrump dump’ letter

I am responding to Jean Williams Frenette’s letter saying that Pahrump is becoming the Dump on this side of the Hump.

Frenette complains people have too much junk and the shipping containers they have put on their lots are ugly and should be taxed and painted. The entire idea of a container is to put the unsightly junk inside of one.

Jean wants to know if we should rename Pahrump “Mearsk” or “Hyundai.” We are full of Toyota, Hyundai and Honda cars. Should we rename the town “Toyota Village”, “Hyundai City” or “Honda Crossroads”?

And maybe we wouldn’t have all of these containers from China if we made our own products. These containers have been made into homes for our citizens; they are taxed and painted. With the coming high gas prices and taxes put upon us to pay for the new green deal, more containers may have to be used for homes here.

We could have a contest to see who could come up with the best new name for Pahrump and it shouldn’t rhyme with dump. Just an idea.

Karen Stone

Pahrump still has some honest, decent citizens

This is my fifth year in Pahrump. I really like it here, and one reason are the merchants and our “small town” atmosphere.

Last week I finished shopping for groceries at Smith’s. Loaded my car, and decided to be a “good guy” and return my cart to the designated cart rack. I sent it off with a shove, got in my car and drove off.

I drove a few hundred feet, realized I had left my purse in the small cart basket, and heart pounding, immediately drove back to the cart rack. It was a bright red, small woven purse, but of course was gone.

Nearly in tears, I started to run to the store, only to hear someone shout, “It’s in the Customer Service!” Of course, with times so desperate, I had doubts it would ever be seen again. I ran, upset and nearly in tears, to a chorus of, “It’s okay,” and “over there!”

Dan, a long-time employee, helped rescue my purse, and I was so grateful. Please print this letter to thank Dan, customer service and to let people know that our town, despite all the stresses and impacts of world events, still has honesty and decency.

Thank you,

Patty Vinikow

Covid vaccination clinic service deemed excellent

Congratulations to the people who conducted the COVID vaccinations at the Dpt. Of Emergency Services for an excellent job!

They were organized and efficient. The workers processed everyone quickly while remaining friendly and courteous. Thank you all!

Beverly Chavez

Reader hopes administration will fulfill promises made

An individual with limited oratory ability, a background marked by questionable values, someone who has never experienced anything remotely like the struggles many Americans face routinely, and who likely has never known personal risk to any meaningful extent, has influenced and emboldened groups that do not cherish our democracy, who lack compassion, and are possessed by hate.

What Donald Trump has accomplished reminds us that words have power, and the power to persuade can have either a beneficial or harmful effect. The various results speak for themselves.

President Biden has made it clear to the world that “America is Back.” And following a period in which their trust was shaken, it is enormously important that our global allies regain confidence in the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, there is much work needed on the domestic front. My hope is that during the current administration, promises made will become promises fulfilled, and that the hate-mongers will lose their impact.

Ralph Bazan

There’s some clearly anti-American stuff going on

There is a war going on. We need leaders and citizens to step up if we are to win.

What is Nye government and businesses worried about? Opening up! There’s a flicker of light at the end of the darkest tunnel in our lifetime, but Nye government wants to “open up” and reinvigorate this killer. It’s nothing more than greed, although stupidity is close behind.

I’m a child of the greatest generation. When our country needed them, citizens didn’t turn their backs – as you are doing with COVID. My dad painted for the military, after work. Mom’s candy factory repurposed and made rations for soldiers – employees volunteered for no pay. There were no PPP grants or government stimulus/relief checks. No unemployment, sick pay, vacation pay or health insurance. There was ONLY winning the war, and nearly every American gave time, money, or both, sacrificing for four years.

Now we face a similar, evil opponent. In one year, it has killed 500,000 Americans! Instead of banding together to defeat this enemy, our supposed leaders spend time passing ridiculous, unenforceable resolutions. Our misled citizenry and the business community say “too bad” to those who will die so they can “open up”. They ignore the only defenses we have now: wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding groups, not traveling, and vaccination. How hard is this? Not hard.

You’re failing as Americans. Leaders should be helping to save lives, including promoting mask-wearing and social distancing. Instead you thumb your nose at science and forsake those who will die because of your greed and ignorance. I’m sorry that business is curtailed, and kids are missing school, and you need to wear a mask. But I’m MUCH sorrier for the dead and dying.

There is not even a recommendation to wear a mask on the Nye County COVID-19 information website (www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information) or on their linked prevention tips. Unbelievable! This is near-criminal “guidance” – blatantly disregarding every reputable infectious disease expert in the world.

During World War II, 400,000 U.S. soldiers died for YOUR freedom. Almost every American stood solidly behind the effort. They made real sacrifices, for four long years. In this pandemic, a large percentage of Americans, especially our so-called government and community “leaders” are willing to sacrifice half-a-million-plus souls so they can drink at their favorite bar! It isn’t just wrong; it’s insane. It’s clearly anti-American. One thing certain: because of your selfishness, there’s no chance you will ever be referred to as the greatest generation.

Dan Harrell

Animal lover concerned about high school rodeos

Rodeo has had its day, and now belongs in the dustbin of history. The proposed high school rodeos will likely be super-spreaders of COVID-19.

Be aware that EVERY animal welfare organization in North America condemns rodeo due to its inherent cruelty. Animal injuries and deaths are commonplace, veterinary care rare. The PRCA has required on-site vets only since 1996, after FIVE animals were killed at the 1995 California Rodeo in Salinas.

Most of rodeo is bogus from the get-go. REAL working cowboys/girls never routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or barrel raced, or practiced calf roping as a timed event. And they certainly did not put flank straps on the animals, or work them over with painful “hotshots,” kicks and slaps in the holding chutes. Some “sport”! Indeed, rodeo is not a “sport” at all. It’s a macho exercise in domination.

The United Kingdom banned rodeos back in 1934. Can the U.S. be far behind? Lest we forget, COVID-19 was HUMAN-caused, a direct result of our gross mistreatment and abuse of animals, both wild and domestic. There are connections to be made here, folks. Are we up to the task?

Eric Mills,

Action For Animals coordinator

We all need to be really careful what we wish for

Well it didn’t take long for the newly elected communist/Democrat party to show their colors. It is such a litany of stupidity that even you idiots that stole the election and installed this bunch of buffoons into office to show their colors.

As a registered Democrat since 1955, back when we were truly Democrats, to promote the little man has there been such a show of ignorance by one party. You people make Nixon look like a saint. You put sleepy Joe, the biggest thief of all time in to head the show. My god, what were you people thinking?

You have a total mess on the southern border and a health crisis that is not going away anytime soon. All of this because of your hatred of the greatest patriot since Washington. Gasoline went from a $1.97 a gallon to $2.69 cents a gallon in 45 days. The stock market has gone rampant and are making billionaires into trillonaires that all promoted your party.

You have a vice president that isn’t even qualified to be one because she is not a natural born citizen as required by law. When it is all over and done and the bullets start flying, just hope you are on the right side of this revolution. God bless America and God save America from these idiots.

Stacy Riney

Wild horses part of Pahrump’s beauty and West’s history

Please leave our beautiful wild horses alone! They are such a beautiful spectacle that is rarely found nowadays. If we take these horses and “adopt” them for supposed “humane” reasons we take one step further away from the wild beauty we call Pahrump.

I’ve only lived here about three years but believe me when I say that we are truly blessed to have these amazing creatures in our midst. Corralling these noble beings would be a sad loss to our ever-shrinking wild world. Please, all who have influence in this matter pause and really take a true look at what is happening here, another loss for wild beauty. These beautiful creatures are but a glimmer of what this “Wild West” used to be. With so few left in our midst let these beauties live out their days without being confined to a cruel fence line. I beg of you, please reconsider these actions as they would lead to a devastating loss for not just our community, but also what is left of the remaining wild beauty that God has set upon this earth.

Respectfully yours,

Matthew Peterson,

Pahrump resident and admirer of what is left of our beautiful wild West

Pahrump not a ‘dark skies’ place anymore says resident

In the PV Times article “Dark skies bill moves through Legislature” it states “a ‘Dark Sky Places’ program that would encourage communities around the state, including these in Nye County, to recognize and foster the growing importance of dark skies.” Here in Pahrump, we are rapidly losing our dark skies and becoming like Vegas, the most illuminated place on earth. People are installing high-intensity outdoor lights that they leave on all night whether someone is outdoors or not. The waste of electricity is significant.

High-intensity lights should be motion-detecting only, automatically shutting off in less than five minutes. They should also be pointed downward only onto their owner’s property. They are blinding when shining onto roadways and other people’s property.

Circadian rhythms are being ruined by high-intensity lights. They emit blue radio frequency waves that interfere with sleep and are not easily blocked. For example, roosters crow all night, dogs bark all night and worst of all people cannot sleep. They should never be left on all night either intentionally or not.

To “encourage communities around the state, including Nye County, to recognize and foster the growing importance of dark skies” does nothing to enforce light being shined only onto the owner’s property. Lights shining onto another person’s property or public property, should include a fine of $100 per month per violation up to $1,000 and six months in jail. Without a method to enforce “Dark Sky Places” many people will just ignore the “recognize and foster.” They don’t care about other people’s right to dark skies and that God intended it to be dark at night.

Jean Frenette