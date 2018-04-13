Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock Read recent letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Young and dumb: Following organized revolt

It seems as if educators are not teaching our young minds true American and world history. If they were, these “save our children” protests would not be “gun confiscation rallies”.

More real history with World War I and II, etc., movies showing what really happens with “gun control laws” that like many countries now have to. England, France, Australia – no one owns any protection there except the government, and they can’t be everywhere. There’s bad guys (aggressors, killers, etc.) doing bad things.

Arming those who are trained and WISH to carry at schools should be a no-brainer. You young think about where you would go to do harm.

Would it not be where you KNEW there would be NO or very little resistance? What does “safe zone” sound like? Easy pickins’, that’s what! Please use your ability to think logically.

Henry A. Hurlbut III

Vote for the Constitution and future of our children

In ancient Greece, in the town of Delphi, there was an oracle and on its door was inscribed “Man, know thyself.” The oracle was a busy person not wanting to be annoyed with trivialities. Meaning, if you don’t know who you are, don’t waste the oracle’s time.

Have you ever taken time to ask yourself the question, “Who am I”? A quick guide: you are more than your name, address and work resume. Think … thoughts, emotions, desires, decisions and actions.

Knowing the person living inside your skin is more important now than any time in our nation’s history. Whether you are willing to face the fact, our nation is engaged in a second Civil War … right now!

Are you an unknown anonymous follower armed with a powerful instrument? A vote. Our nation’s first Civil War was fought with gunpowder. The current Civil War is being waged with votes, your vote.

So which side will receive your vote? This election is not about party affiliation, it’s about our nation’s Constitution. Which is more important to you? Our nation’s Constitution or your political affiliation?

Both political parties have been invaded by elected officials willing to sell the people they represent and our nation for personal gain. How do you know which candidate stands for preserving our Constitution? The first step is to become informed and remember, “the product being advertised seldom lives up to the advertisement.”

You may never have consciously given thought to who you really are. Take out a coin or paper bill and look at the inscription, “In God We Trust”. Who are you willing to trust with your future and your children’s future, God or government? Without a Constitution we will not have a government and no future, other than enslavement to a one world government.

This is not the time to depend upon family, union, or party traditions when casting your vote. You are voting for the Constitution of our nation, your future and the future of your children and their children.

Cast your vote based on who you know you are, rather than someone telling you who you are.

Dwight W. Hunter

Reader wants sheriff’s deputies to issue more tickets

I recently heard a rumor that our local sheriff’s office does not like to ticket locals. I don’t know if this is true or not, but I frequently wonder if anyone is getting ticketed each time somebody is tailgating me and/or passes me when I am doing exactly the speed limit or one to two miles over. I also wonder about each week when I read about all the accidents and fatalities in the newspaper. Last week, our main intersection at Highway 160 and 372 was tied up for nearly an hour while the authorities cleared up the mess. We weren’t aware of this until we got there, we weren’t able to make our turn and we had to detour several miles out the way then backtrack and detour again to reach our destination.

To our deputies: can you guys please start giving some tickets? As a pro-law enforcement person, it’s disheartening that residents of Pahrump don’t care about the traffic laws – especially the speed limit because they know there are no penalties for breaking the laws. I came here from California, and I swear there are far less accidents based on the volume of population.

To our local citizens: SLOW DOWN, look for the speed limit signs. Most of our roads with actual dividers are 45 or 35 here in town. The hospital zone is 25, school zones are 15, – whenever children are present – not just during school hours, and the small undivided residential streets are usually 30 mph. Those extra few minutes you save aren’t gaining you anything. Let’s face it – if you’re late to work and you get stuck behind – or worse, actually involved in an accident, guess what? You’re going to be even later – IF you manage to get there at all.

Stacey Parmenter

Corporate tax reductions will benefit economy

Bonuses, wage boosts, and increases in parental leave: That’s the power of tax cuts.

Walmart, which employs thousands of Nevadans, recently raised its hourly wage and gifted employees with additional bonuses upwards of $1,000.

Thanks to President Trump and his administration, both Nevadans and our fellow Americans are seeing a plethora of tax savings this year.

Back in 2004, if the corporate tax rate had been 20 percent, approximately 5,000 companies would have never left our country. With the corporate tax rate now reduced to 21 percent, job creators will return to “The Land of the Free.”

As time goes on, I hope Nevadans never forget the amazing benefits that tax cuts have brought us.

Jim Marchant

State Assemblyman

Las Vegas, NV

Construction trucks need to observe speed limits

Dear construction companies: I live in the south end of Pahrump. The streets Grainmill, Bridger, and Santovito are used daily to deliver materials to building sites in Artesia.

The speed limit on the streets is 25 mph. Often the trucks are going much faster. Please remind your drivers to obey this speed limit.

Children walk on the streets to bus stops and other folks walk dogs and can easily be hurt by their excessive speed.

Slow down and obey the traffic laws!

Betty Cotner

Election options should be carefully considered

I am writing you hoping to shed some light on the upcoming elections in Nye County. Our town of Pahrump, Nevada is a booming small town that is on the verge of amazing change and growth. With that being the case, the people of this beautiful town should consider that fact when choosing the leadership for the town. While businesses such as the Speedway and Front Sight are expanding and creating growth in the community and Great Basin College is about to break ground on a full campus, bringing a full four-year campus to our town, the current leadership seems to be stalled and stuck in the past.

Since the day that I set foot in this town I have experienced the corruption and nepotism that has flooded our elected offices. From sheriffs with no regard for the law (that problem seems to have been taken care of with the election of the new sheriff in the last election) to the unhealthy relationships between commissioners and CEOs of big money businesses in the town, we are surrounded by people who want to make careers as politicians with no actual regard for the well-being or future of the town or county. Having lived in the D.C. area for a number of years, I understand the concept of the “swamp” and from what I have seen in my time here, the “swamp” of Nye County is overdue for a draining of its own.

I would now like to reach out to our voting population in Pahrump. When you go to town hall meetings or debates, ask the hard questions and don’t allow the candidates to side-step them. Force candidates like Oscarson and Schinhofen to actually explain what they have done for our town and how they plan on moving into the future with the rest of the area. Ask them about improper relationships with businesses in the town. Don’t make your vote simply for the fact that you have seen the name before and want to stick to the status quo. While we are a “small rural town” in Nevada, we should not give into the stereotype of what that means in the mainstream media. We are a town of educated, patriotic, and loving citizens that should look for the best in the community and strive to reach that standard. I ask all of you Pahrumpians out there to look hard at our options this election and choose the candidates that will best serve our community and be the driving force in our exciting journey into the future.

Thank you.

Brian Grudinski