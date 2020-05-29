Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com

Some of state’s reopening policies confusing

I have to wonder as to Gov. Sisolac’s reasoning as anyone who can see clearly. Here in Pahrump, I noticed the fireworks store open with an overpacked parking lot of customers.

On the other hand, I know of people who need a driver’s license and want to register their vehicles and find the DMV closed. What in heck is that?

Arnold Breitenbach

If stores are safe, aren’t churches OK too?

I can only bear a limited amount of news about the number of people infected with coronavirus all over the world before I turn off the TV. Then I go outside where we have sunshine and clear, beautiful skies. I need to see these things in person, not through a window. This gives me BALANCE in my life.

I have lived a long, full life. Right now I miss my family in other parts of the country. Yes, I can facetime with them. I also miss my church and my church family. I would NEVER go to church if I had a fever. I would never jeopardize any church member. I would stay home as I have been doing.

When are we going to open up the churches? If we can go to Walmart, Home Depot, and Albertsons and be safe, why not churches? Shoppers can come and go; church members should be able to do so too. Surely going to a limited church service is safer for me than going to an overcrowded Walmart. God is there.

The state is making plans to safely open up casinos in early June. Why isn’t Nevada making plans to open up gyms, pools, and churches? Right now, I can safely go to beauty shops and have my hair and nails done. We need more places to safely gather in small groups together.

Pahrump is an unusual place where 70% of us are retired. We spend money, and we want to spend money locally. Now we need to make plans to open up places safely. We need to learn to enjoy the day, our summer and our sunshine, and the long daylight hours. I am staying in the moment. Come and join me.

Betty Cotner

Nevada needs to recriminalize use of marijuana

It’s interesting the governor closed most all of the Nevada businesses and the wonderful gaming industry down. We’re told this action was in order to protect the Nevada families and children from COVID-19.

Ok fine, hats off to Governor Sisolak, but his sincerity rings hollow. After seemingly backing the drug cartels in the poisoning of the great communities of Nevada with even more marijuana by openly violating the law of the land, Public Law 91-513, which prohibits the sale or possession of marijuana.

Without concern for the health and safety of Nevada families and children he even signed destructive bills like forcing employers to take large liability risks forcing them to employ potentially high employees and marijuana addicts to operate equipment and interact with the public. Sisolak should hang his head in shame.

Oniy last Aug. 29th the surgeon general of the United States issued an official warning against the use of marijuana.

Additionally, it’s more serious now than ever since it lowers the immune system, making the marijuana users more susceptible to COVID-19 along with most other diseases including cancer. Additionally, we now know smoking marijuana is causing CANNABINOID HYPEREMESIS SYNDROME making people sick and killing some of them. We don’t know how many because no one is paying attention but the illness is growing and estimated to affect 2.7 million people at this time.

Nearly every county in Nevada (13 of them) voted overwhelmingly against eliminating state laws against marijuana.

Now it’s time for Governor Sisolak and the State Legislature to GROW UP, put their big boy pants on and show some respect for Nevada’s families, children and their right to highway safety, safer drug and crime-free communities, drug-free schools and overall improved wellness and livability of Nevada’s great communities by recriminalizing the poison.

Frank C. Gardner