Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

West Star Ranch clarifies information on operations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue is currently in need of volunteers (masks are required) to help with the animals and/or to work in the thrift store assisting with donation sorting, displaying, and helping customers.

The Ranch is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ranch is always grateful for cash donations and also accepts donations of gently used house ware items, clothing, working appliances, tools, etc.

The Ranch does not offer pick-ups and cannot accept truck or trailer load donations because of limited storage.

You can contact the Ranch regarding pet adoption appointments at 775-419-3838. West Star Ranch is located at 780 Manse Road, Pahrump.

Kim Simon,

director at West Star Ranch Animal Rescue

Editor’s Note: This letter is a clarification to a brief that ran in the June 24, 2020.

Pahrump homeowner objects to planned crematorium

On June 10, I was on a teleconference with the Regional Planning Commission about a crematorium to be built in our residential area.

They are allowing this to happen; how would any of you like to have this type of business next to your house?

We bought our property in this area because it was away from the business area. This is what happens where an area isn’t incorporated. There is plenty of commercial property just three blocks away from our house for sale. Why don’t these people build in an area where it is approved?

Our RPC board isn’t caring what neighbors think. What’s next to be built in our residential neighborhood area, drug center, bars? We don’t feel the RPC is understanding what they are doing to our neighborhood. A small privacy fence doesn’t get it done for us. We want people of the community to think about what could happen next door to them. This is what happens when a small community isn’t incorporated.

Maybe we need some caring people on our RPC board instead of noncaring ones for their fellow man.

I am sending a letter to the county commissioners to see if they have the guts to stand up for the individual homeowners who want a safe and quiet neighborhood.

Marilyn Gimbel

In-person voting is not really suffering, is it?

Steve Sebelius is what is wrong with this country. In his latest column lamenting long wait times to vote, his premise is that those who had to wait actually “suffered”. His words not mine: “Those who waited in long line on June 9 went above and beyond the call in doing their part for democracy. But they didn’t need to suffer in those long lines.”

What a pandering mouthpiece for the victim crowd you are, Sebelius. I think of those very few combat veterans among us today who kept their collective heads down in past wars but were brave enough to stay, fight, and really suffer – you pick the war.

Or the firefighter who stands HIS (or is it “their” – don’t want to make anyone suffer my micro-aggression) ground, suffering the pain of trying to save lives.

Or the men in blue (Oops! Another perceived micro-aggression) who keep us safe – when allowed – by risking everything, not knowing who is in the vehicle with blacked-out windows that they just pulled over.

So keep up the great work, Sebelius. Tell us in your next column how you had to suffer because your electricity went off and you had to use a pencil to write down your thoughts. Or stand in line for hours to vote. You are a real asset to America.

David Perlman

Seems like those accusing racism are being racist

Don’t label me racist – I had no idea certain names, phrases and symbols were racist until one of my black students at the Phoenix School in Naples, Florida, told me.

I realize that I do not know everything so please educate me. Here are a few questions. I have a friend from West Hartford, Connecticut, named Robert E. Lee. Should he change his name? BTW he is a Jew. I’m not aware of any Jews in the U.S. ever owning slaves.

Also, are we becoming the Taliban? Will we blow up Mt. Rushmore because of George Washington’s image? Let’s also rename Lee County in Florida, Washington, D.C., the state of Washington, and every town, county and city with names considered racist.

Is every white person not joining Black Lives Matter demonstrations racist? Perhaps they should be eliminated. Who is in charge of deciding what is racist? It appears those accusing others of being racist are racist. Think about it.

Jean Frenette