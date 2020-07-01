Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com

Crematorium not noisy, no bother says resident

To Marilyn Gimbal, who has a problem with a crematorium in her neighborhood. Yes, we are not incorporated and want it to stay that way.

A crematorium doesn’t add noise, in fact we have a cemetery and crematory not far from us on Vicki Ann. It is not bothering anyone. It is quiet and a very nice addition. Oh, we already have a bar and several hemp growing sites. If you want citified style of living, I suggest moving to the city.

Patricia Marzoline

Community must do their part to defeat virus

I think Pahrump missed the purpose of Governor Sisolak’s requirement to wear face masks whenever we leave home and find ourselves mingling/rubbing shoulders with the public.

The whole purpose of using a face mask is to protect others from inhaling the aerosol droplets we exhale when breathing, coughing, or sneezing.

Likewise, the face mask they wear protects you when they breathe, cough or sneeze. Medical experts have shown the COVID-19 virus infiltrates your nasal passages, throat, bronchial tubes, and lungs.

So naturally when you or someone infected with the virus breathes, coughs or sneezes, the micro-droplets exhaled into the area potentially threaten to infect anyone close by!

When we cover our mouths and our noses with a face mask, we substantially lower the likelihood of infecting someone else or becoming infected as the result of others breathing, coughing and sneezing in our area without properly wearing a mask.

What I’ve seen since Governor Sisolak’s order became official on Friday, June 26th is that many people don’t even wear a face mask in public places or they wear the face mask to cover only their mouth. We breathe in and exhale by our mouths and noses.

If the mask doesn’t cover both, we risk being infected by someone else’s careless use of the face mask or potentially infecting others around us if we’re not properly covering both our mouth and nose with a face mask!

Come on Pahrump, let’s all do our part to help contain this awful COVID-19 virus before it overwhelms our community.

William Richard Neilson

Are riots and incompetence reason for virus uptick?

Now we have to wear masks again because of the continued incompetence of our governor – Commissar Sisolak.

The Review-Journal just published an article with a graph showing a big spike in new COVID-19 virus cases in the last two weeks. The biggest increase in positive cases were those between the ages of 18 to 24.

And what happened in the last two weeks that could cause such an increase? Day/night protests and rioting dominated by those from ages 18-24 over the last two weeks.

But heaven forbid, we couldn’t stop the protests and resulting rioting because it wasn’t politically correct. The overwhelming evidence points to these protesters as the cause of the uptick.

If Sisolak was a leader, he would have stood in front of the protesters as they began and told them to go home because he issued a decree of no gathering of more than 10 people – why Sisolak won’t even allow you to go to church under threat of jail (although freedom of religion is a basic tenet of the federal and state constitution). Seems like a simple solution to me – go home or go to jail.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that his actions are primarily due to partisan politics and lack of a spine. The hell with his constituents!

So hide in your bunker like Biden and destroy the state’s economy further, you coward!

William Rigor