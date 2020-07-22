Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com

It’s getting harder to figure out what’s offensive

I’m confused and amazed at what our society finds offensive or the things they find that aren’t offensive. Take the Washington Redskins for example, it boggles my mind that having your image on their uniforms is a reason for offense. It might be considered that if they were constant losers, but they do win games. I would be more than happy and proud to have them name the team after me, The Washington Nancys, I could send them a picture of my face and have it displayed on their jerseys, but I’m sure I would be passed over as the name just doesn’t have that selling ring to it.

Then there’s Ford Motor Company announcing they are going to put into production the famous Bronco OJ Simpson rode in down the California freeway. The news media who reported this was beside themselves with joy and stated what a terrific idea. Here is a vehicle used by a man who was tried for committing horrible, horrendous acts against two fellow human beings and Ford thinks it’s a wonderful idea. The news media did not find this offensive, and it will be interesting to see how many other Americans will or will not take offense.

Nancy A Bernert

No one has the right to riot and destroy property

No one, no matter what has happened to whomever, has the right to riot and destroy public or private property or loot supplies that have been paid for by the store owners. Doing these things is an act of aggression just as much as armed robbery or acts of war.

Thus, when done, law officers should have the right to protect themselves by any means available, even shooting aggressors, same as you or I have the right to do so. It’s time rioters lose their civil rights when they are threatening harm or destruction to others or their property.

Just as our government has the right to strike back at any aggressive/destructive actions of other nations or sedition of rioters in this country, we the American citizens have the right to do the same. When you riot and destroy others’ property, you become an enemy of America and deserve what happens to you. Protest yes, but in a civil manner and vote in elections to elect leaders who will promote change for the betterment of all. Here in America, we have the right to peaceful protest – not included is the right to destructive protests. If we weren’t a “free to protest” country, China, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, North Korea, riots and mayhem would make sense. But we aren’t that type of government. We, as Americans, when protesting civilly, have help and protection from our police and emergency crews to help where needed. When rioting, looting and destroying and even harming others, the protests become seditious to our guaranteed constitutional rights. Why tear down by riots, when the peaceful means can achieve your agenda? Riots ruin and take time and a lot of money if that can even be done. Riots cause fear, hate, mistrust and eventually, poverty in the riot areas.

Then the money groups or individuals swoop in and buy up or through political process take what the locals owned at minimal cost for their own profits.

Peaceful protests usually end up getting more people involved and get more pressure on your representatives (who were voted in) to attend to the grievances and take proper action to correct the problem(s) per the laws.

We were given these rights. Let’s use them wisely.

Henry Hurlbut

Shopper lauds integrity of helpful taxi driver

In these confusing, crazy times, I just had a wonderful experience that re-enforces my belief that the majority of people are good people.

I haven’t been able to drive since a car-jacking back in the 1990s, so I am thankful to have Integrity Taxi at my service. They just took me out on my monthly shopping trip which produced a cart full of stuff. The driver, Jeff, was willing and able to help me load and unload the endless bags.

Worried about my ice cream melting, I hastily paid him, went on to put freezer items away, then went out to close my gate, where the driver had stopped and queried me on the amount of cash I gave him.

I had made a mistake and overpaid and he was so honest to bring it to my attention. Wow! I just love honesty and integrity. It is rare but does exist, and I thank you for your excellent service. Ya’ll rock!

Bonnabelle Thomas

Force should be the last resort police use

Here we go again allowing cops to be judge, jury and executioners. The Thursday, July 9, 2020, edition of the LV Review-Journal printed the article “LV police change neck hold policy, Life danger situation only.” “The Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that it changed its policy on neck restraint technique to only allow it in life-threatening situations.”

This sounds exactly like the police tactic of the past where an officer merely needed to say “I felt threatened.” This was the defense for either shooting to kill or choking to kill. Why do so many feel threatened? Is the boogey man under their beds every night? Most situations do not need to resolved with force.

Police don’t seem to understand that they chose to be police officers. Danger comes with the job. They always feel threatened during a confrontational situation. This should never be the reason to kill someone. Police should accept risk as part of the job they decided to do. Nobody forced them to become police. It is a volunteer job.

The solution is for police to learn to de-escalate confrontational situations. They should not use force and violence first. Role playing on regular basis will help them learn to de-escalate confrontation. Veteran police need to script confrontational situations based on experience and teach rookies. Our men and women in uniform should not be the biggest, meanest gang on the street.

Give people space. Police must stop invading personal space. If someone is walking away from a police officer, they are not a threat. Their word is not law and they cannot shoot someone in the back who is walking away. Being a cop is not license to be judge, jury and executioner on the streets.

Jean William Frenette