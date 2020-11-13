Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor include one from a Vietnam War veteran.

Pahrump resident would be sad to see balloons go

Since I love seeing balloons flying, the article about the balloon disputes saddened me. Seeing them rise and fly in the mornings was like a symbol of happiness and freedom.

Fly on balloons, even though I won’t see you.

Thank you.

Beverly Chavez

VFW thanks community for generosity and poppy drive

As the VFW Commander I wanted to send a very special thanks out to the community for all of the support that we received on Election Day for our annual Poppy Drive.

All monies raised stay in the valley and goes to support our veterans in need. I am forever amazed at the support that this community does for all of our veteran service organizations in the Valley.

I also want to take the time to recognize Shaleen Norland from Albertsons, Karen Dalzen from Family Dollar, Deanna O’Donnell from KPVM, Carmela Stalker from Core Civic, the 4-H Club, and Frank Carbone from Desert Haven Animal Shelter. Collectively, these organizations support our Veterans Only Food Bank and they make things happen that are just outstanding.

Martin Aguiar

Isn’t it about what is best for America, not power?

I can remember hearing many times ‘people don’t just vote against someone they must for someone’. I’m not so sure that is a true statement reviewing the 2020 election. There is a seething hatred of the current president who I admit does have outward traits that many would associate with a tyrant. But when one prudently evaluates his actions the opposite seems more toward individuals making choices, from leaving things to governors, legislators, down to individuals. His mannerisms make it difficult for many people to overcome.

At this writing, the election has ‘not’ been settled, but it’s looking more like Biden will win, so I question if there’s anyone who seriously believes he will be really in charge of anything? Anyone who has had a family member or a friend that’s become a victim of dementia doesn’t need a Ph.D. to understand its progression in diminished cognitive abilities.

His VP choice has shown her willingness to change any direction political winds blow at any given time throughout her time in politics. Remembering she dropped out of the primaries before the first vote was cast with less than a 35% approval rating.

To be blunt who will be controlling everything? And what will be the results of their actions? Late election night NBC stated ‘maybe there really is a Hunter Biden story worth investigating. That is an unbelievable corrupt statement to announce at a time when it counts for nothing. I do fear for younger people and generations to come that they may never have a look at what the “postmodern” world may very well be. Things like truths are more and more subjective and there is little room for objectivity.

Early in life, I questioned things like how could an advanced, educated society like Germany be duped by someone like Hitler, I found some of the answers in a book called “In The Garden of Beast” and later reading some things written by others such as Voltaire, who said things like; “It is difficult to free someone for chains they revere” and more sobering,” Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities”. There has never been a shortage of those willing to obtain power even for benevolent reasons that were eventually corrupted by that power.

David Jaronik

No violence or burning down cities after election

I am proud to say 71 million angry Republican voters did not burn down cities, attack police or tear down monuments, when their right to a lawful election was denied them. I would bet had Trump won, violence would have broken out across America.

I fear for democracy. AOC is asking for lists of Trump supporters, Schumer has said “When we take the Georgia Senate race we can do whatever we want to Them.” Those are the words of DICTATORSHIP.

In regard to voter fraud, a person who progressive Democrats admire said it best. “I don’t care who votes for me; I care for those who count for me.” — Quote from Joseph Stalin.

Kenneth Braun

Reader from ‘across the pond’ weighs in on COVID

I read Tim Burke’s post on how COVID is wearing people down, both mentally and physically. Here in Great Britain people are similarly worn out with the restrictions and the constant changes to the rules and regulations, especially concerning where and in what circumstances masks should be worn. I write this on the final day of October when it is reported that another complete month-long lockdown is shortly to be announced, causing severe economic issues due to nonessential business being ordered to close though, of course, the intention is to reduce the growing number of people being infected, resulting in a death rate matching that of the spring when the virus was at its most virulent.

It is easy to criticize the government of the day and many politicians have made political capital of how Boris Johnson and his team of ministers have handled the pandemic, especially stating that the first lockdown wasn’t introduced early enough, though some of the same people are now stating that going into another lockdown will cause more harm than good given the damage it does to people’s mental state due to the lack of social interaction, along with the economic damage caused by the government vastly reducing their financial support to working people unable to pursue their careers due to the restrictions.

My own view, as a 70-year-old widower with a handicap, is that individuals have to take responsibility for their own actions by socially distancing from people at all times and wearing a mask, however tiresome that may be, whenever they are required to do so. It is similar to crossing a road, you are responsible for not getting run over. Though for how long these restrictions are going to impact our daily lives is impossible to say but a sense of community that involves looking out for our family, friends and neighbors is vital in keeping everyone’s mental and physical well-being intact in these uncertain and worrying times.

Kenneth Farrington

West Yorkshire, Great Britain