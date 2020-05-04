63°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

Nevada reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest jump in over a week

By Mike Brunker Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2020 - 8:13 am
 
Updated May 4, 2020 - 8:14 am

The state of Nevada reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 early Monday, the lowest overnight jump in a week.

Data posted on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed the total number of reported cases in the state grew overnight to 5,491, the smallest increase since 63 were added in the April 26 report.

Levels of new cases remain well below the highs of more than 200 cases seen on some days in early to mid-April.

The total reported cases were derived from tests on 46,166 people for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, resulting in an infection rate of 11.89 percent of those tested.

That rate, while likely still elevated because of the slowly easing shortage of testing supplies in Nevada, has been declining steadily for more than a week, suggesting more people with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease are being tested.

The death toll statewide from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 262. The state typically updates its fatality numbers late in the day.

New figures for Clark County were expected shortly from the Southern Nevada Health District. As of late Sunday the totals for the county stood at 4,274 confirmed cases and 218 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times.
TIM BURKE: Road trip during pandemic was eye-opening ordeal
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump citizens have an opportunity to participate in a survey that will help the Regional Planning Commission shape the region’s Master Plan.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske speaks during a press conference by the Nevada Elect ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Left, right hate the mail-in primary
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democrats and the right-leaning group True the Vote have sued the state of Nevada over the rules governing the June 9 mail-in primary election, but for very different reasons.

THOMAS KNAPP: Concern Troll is Concerned, Elbe Day Edition
THOMAS KNAPP: Concern Troll is Concerned, Elbe Day Edition
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement commemorating the 75th anniversary of “Elbe Day” — the day, presaging the end of World War II in Europe, when Russian and U.S. troops met near the German towns of Strehla and Torgau.

Getty Images "Packing my bag was different than past road warrior business trips. Facemask, ch ...
TIM BURKE: Road trip during pandemic was eye-opening ordeal
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s order to self-quarantine change almost everything about our normal daily decision-making process.

Whither the Precautionary Principle?
Whither the Precautionary Principle?
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The precautionary principle, per Wikipedia, is “a strategy for approaching issues of potential harm when extensive scientific knowledge on the matter is lacking. It emphasizes caution, pausing and review before leaping into new innovations that may prove disastrous.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Stay home now, but plan for tomorrow
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has good reasons for his stay-home orders, but we should also plan for a day when the coronavirus danger has passed.