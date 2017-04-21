2 Letters to the Editor

Reader rebuts Myers column on homework

Regarding “The end of homework coming in the USA” by Dennis Myers in the April 19 issue of the PV Times:

Oh my gosh! The poor little snowflakes! The poor snowflake teachers who could possibly have to grade homework! The poor snowflake parents who need to put in a little time with their kids doing something slightly harder than playing soccer or going to bed!

Homework? Lord help us! It could possibly require the little snowflake to go to his private, designer bedroom/safe space, turn off the private TV, computer and phone. He might have to think and analyze what a square root is or what the difference is between “there”, “their”, and “they’re” or learn how to spell “you are” (not “U R”).

This is unacceptable. No child should have to learn these things, especially in the USA where everything should be about ease and playtime. This includes the parents who might be inconvenienced by raising and educating the children they created.

Yeah sure, Dennis. We need to be more like Finland. We can’t just be the excellent, superlative USA. Let’s be like Finland! Dumb it down, Dennis. Keep dumbing it down. Life is just too hard. Nobody should have to spend extra time learning the hard stuff. Unless, of course, somebody needs to build an airplane, high-speed train or aircraft carrier. I know, we could buy them from Finland!

Linda DeLaMare

Let’s just bring back the good ole days

I enjoyed reading your Detox Detective article immensely. It brought back memories of grandma’s healing cure lectures.

The good ole days were when you ate only foods grown from your own composted garden. God’s well-vitaminized food kept everyone healthy and happy.

Pahrump has a large senior population who has been living on prescription drugs and canned and processed foods.

We need the detox lady to give us sound advice to turn our polluted bodies into healthy ones.

Sandy Kennedy