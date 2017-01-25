Letter: Families of murder victims deserve case information

It’s time to stand together for victims. Nevada Senate Joint Resolution 17, also known as “Marsy’s Law”, is named after a woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

Nevada victims or surviving relatives deserve to know what is happening with their case. Nothing can ever replace a family member taken too soon, and the judicial process can be very difficult for survivors.

SJR 17 will help guarantee that victims or their loving relatives have the information and voice they deserve through the trial, and even during the prison term if the suspect is convicted.

Let’s make sure Nevada law guarantees that victims have all the information they need about their case. I support SJR 17 and Marsy’s law for Nevada. Victims deserve it.

Natalie Signor