Letter: Increasing minimum wage not reaching for the stars

How proud can we be of our newly elected state legislators? Working so hard to pass “minimum wage” laws for Nevada.

Starting at $13 per hour to get to $15 by 2022. Nothing like encouraging everyone to reach for the stars of “minimum” wage, that’s bound to solve everyone’s economic problems. The only thing that may happen, those same people may find that an evening spent with the family at a “fine dining” restaurant like McDonald’s may be over $50 and most teenagers and young adults will be unable to secure any type of entry-level job.

Other than those things it should be lollipops and roses. Somehow the smartest people seem to make the laws we have to live by.

P.S. Yes, I am being truthfully sarcastic.

David Jaronik