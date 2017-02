I am writing in regard to the person who plowed into the wild horse on Blagg Road. They hit it, and left it to suffer. It wasn’t reported or it would have been put down sooner.

To that person that needs body work done: you must not have a conscience. One less wild horse for us to look at. Next time, stop and suffer the consequences.

I would think you would care more about animals. There are less and less of them. That’s society for you.

Ralphel Vaccaro