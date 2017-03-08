Letters: Desert Haven Animal Society thank you

On behalf of Desert Haven Animal Society, I want to thank the generous supporters of our booth at the Balloon Festival held February 24-26, 2017. Through their generous donations we had a very successful fundraising event. Our heartfelt thanks go to following businesses that helped us in our efforts to ensure the well-being of the animals in our care:

Champion Haircuts, D For Dog Grooming, Dickey’s Barbeque, Fitness For $10, Holiday Inn Express Pahrump, Nevada Realty, Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, Pet Food Depot, Salacious Skin & Body Spa, Sanders Winery, and Today’s Image (Heather Williams, Glenda Knight, Becky Kaucky, DeAnna Fortunato).

Thank you also to the many volunteers who helped make this event happen and manned the booth during the festival.

Marla Greanya

DHAS Shelter Manager