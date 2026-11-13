A new era opening for KNYE

Deanna O'Donnell, right, stands as she chats with Karen Jackson about the future of KNYE Radio, which O'Donnell is taking over as Jackson prepares for retirement. (Darbie Westerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Karen Jackson, left, has been the owner and operator of KNYE Radio since 2008 but she is ready to pass the microphone, with Deanna O'Donnell, right, now assuming ownership of the local radio station. (Darbie Westerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

In 1999, Art Bell founded KNYE Radio and in all the days since, the “Big Voice of the Valley” has continued to broadcast music, host discussions, create connections and provide information to the people of Pahrump and other parts of Nye County.

This didn’t waver when Karen Jackson assumed ownership of the local radio station in 2008 and it won’t change now that Jackson has decided it’s time to retire, either. With longtime local newswoman Deanna O’Donnell officially taking over, KNYE Radio is well-positioned to keep filling the airwaves long into the future.

“Some things are bigger than business. They are about community, connection, history and the people who make a place feel like home. That’s exactly what KNYE Radio 95.1 FM represents, and we’re excited to share the beginning of a new chapter,” detailed a press release issued earlier this week. “After many years of owning and operating KNYE, Karen Jackson is passing the microphone to Deanna O’Donnell, who will become the station’s new owner. While this marks a change in ownership, it also represents an exciting opportunity to build on a foundation that has made KNYE such a recognizable part of the Pahrump Valley.”

“KNYE has been such an important part of my life and I’ve been fortunate to be a part of this community for so many years,” Jackson remarked when announcing the transfer of ownership. “I’m proud of what the station has meant to Pahrump and Nye County and I’m excited to see what Deanna brings to KNYE. I know how important local radio is and I look forward to seeing the station continue to serve the community. It’s been an incredible ride and now it’s time for a new voice to take the lead.”

O’Donnell is excited to embrace a new venture in her life. She comes with a background in local news, reporting, photography, video production and editing, as well as a passion for telling stories and connecting people with what’s happening around them. She has plans to retain KNYE’s community-forward approach, including its well-known events such as its holiday food drives and the annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. But she will be simultaneously working to grow its footprint and reach, too.

“Our vision is to make KNYE an even bigger part of everyday life throughout Pahrump and Nye County,” the two explained. “Listeners can expect a renewed focus on local news, community conversations, interviews, events and stories about the people who make this valley unique. We want to expand programming, introduce fresh ideas, strengthen our digital presence and create more ways for listeners to connect with the station.

“We also want to open the doors wider to local nonprofits, schools, businesses, community organizations and residents. There are so many incredible things happening in our community and we want to give those stories a place to be heard,” the release continued. “Music will continue to be an important part of KNYE, while new programming and opportunities will bring additional variety and fresh voices to the airwaves. This is not about leaving the past behind. It’s about honoring what has been built while recognizing the possibilities ahead.”

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to take on this opportunity. I know KNYE has a special place in the hearts of so many people and I don’t take that responsibility lightly. I want listeners to feel connected, involved and represented,” O’Donnell concluded. “This is about building something exciting while keeping the heart of KNYE right where it belongs – with the community.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com