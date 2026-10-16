ACORN brings a little aloha to the valley

The Da Bruddah's Grindz food truck was parked at the Calvada Eye throughout the ACORN Luau, serving up an assortment of Hawaiian cuisine for the hungry crowd. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna, center, poses with The Wine Down owner Joelle Bolton, left, and team member Jennifer Chumbley, right, during the Luau, where The Wine Down served up drinks for attendees. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The ACORN Luau drew nearly 150 people to the Calvada Eye for a night of island-themed fun for a cause, with all proceeds to go toward supporting the organization's foster youth advocacy program. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Attendees of the ACORN Luau were treated to traditional Hawaiian fare, included a selection of sweet confections to tempt the appetite. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

With arms extended and hips swaying, the performers from Na Hula Hali’a Aloha Cultural Preservation Center danced to traditional Hawaiian songs at the ACORN Luau, where the group performed for the first time this year. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Dancers from the Na Hula Hali’a Aloha Cultural Preservation Center in Henderson entertained the crowd at the ACORN Luau with traditional Hawaiian hula and a special number that incorporated a patriotic theme. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Calvada Eye was transformed into a tropical paradise this past Saturday as Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada hosted its annual Luau, a night that included authentic Hawaiian food, music and entertainment. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The flavors, music and traditions of Hawaii took center stage at the Calvada Eye this past weekend, with Advocates for Children Of Rural Nevada (ACORN) hosting its annual Luau and a crowd of area residents clad in bright colors and leis all eager to join in the fun.

Held Saturday, October 10, the Luau is a flagship fundraiser for ACORN, a nonprofit program dedicated to recruiting, training and supporting volunteer advocates who help represent the needs of foster children as they move through the court system.

The event included eats served up by the Da Bruddah’s Grindz food truck, beverages from the ladies at the Wine Down, an array of Pick-A-Prize baskets for attendees to win, a live auction headed by professional auctioneer Ski Censke of Estates 411 and live entertainment from Na Hula Hali’a Aloha Cultural Preservation Center, all hosted amid an atmosphere of tropical vibes.

“The Luau was great,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna raved to the Pahrump Valley Times once the fun came to a close. “I loved the cooler weather and it was great to see old friends – and make new ones!”

McKenna said that attendance wasn’t quite as high as had been expected, remarking, “We found a lot was going on this past weekend and we also had less attendees than tickets sold, so I think the rain forecast scared several people off, too.”

Despite the lower-than-anticipated turnout, there were still 145 guests at the Luau this year and everyone appeared to be enjoying the evening, particularly the performances, which featured a new group for the first time this year.

“The entertainment was Na Hula Hali’a Aloha Cultural Preservation Center from Henderson and they are known for their traditional Hawaiian hula,” McKenna said. “The audience loved them, as we did. They danced beautifully and it was a nice change from the Polynesian dance that we’ve had in the past.”

She explained that the group that usually performs at the Luau, Rau Tama Nui, had a scheduling conflict and could not make it but she was pleased that the new group was so well received.

Overall, the Luau generated $10,000 in ticket sales, $4,200 from the live auction items, $2,000 from the Pick-A-Prize baskets and $860 from the 50/50 drawing, bringing the grand total raised to approximately $17,000.

ACORN began many years ago as Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates. In 2023, the local program broke away from the national organization, rebranded as ACORN and is now a program under the umbrella of the nonprofit Nevada Outreach Training Organization.

“ACORN provides a voice for abused and neglected children in the foster care system throughout Nye County. Through trained volunteer guardians ad litem, ACORN advocates for each child’s safety, well-being and best interests, helping ensure they have the opportunity to grow up in a safe, stable and loving home,” McKenna explained of the organization’s purpose.

“Community donations and fundraisers are vital to sustaining these services, supporting volunteer recruitment, training and advocacy efforts that make a lasting difference in the lives of vulnerable children,” she continued. “Every donation helps ACORN continue its mission of giving children a voice when they need it most.”

McKenna offered her thanks to the sponsors of the event, including Aloha Sponsors 775.FYI, Estates 411, CoreCivic, Brian Kunzi, Aspen Insulation, Desert View Hospital, Pahrump Family Medical, Pahrump Valley Disposal, Nye County Indivisible Prickly Pears and Valley Electric Association and Ohana Sponsors KNYE 95.1 FM, Jason Earnest, Jesse McCullough and Battle Born Financial Advisors.

“And I appreciate the board of directors and staff for volunteering and helping out with the event,” McKenna concluded.

Just because the ACORN Luau is now over doesn’t mean that residents have missed their chance at enjoying some tropical fun. Another fundraising effort is underway and one lucky winner will be able to kick back and relax in true Hawaiian style. First place for the Hawaii Vacation Raffle is a one-week vacation at the Ali’I Kai Resort on the island of Kauai, along with $1,500 in cash to spend on whatever the winner would like. Second prize is $500.

Tickets for the Hawaii Vacation Raffle are $50 each and can be purchased at 621 S. Blagg Road. Only 350 will be sold. The drawing will take place in February, at the ACORN Crab Fest.

For more information, call 775-505-2272 or email Advocates@ACORNV.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com