Mia Ava East Coast Pizza has won many awards over the last few months at competitions across America and even in Italy. (Mia Ava East Coast Pizza)

Pahrump restaurant Mia Ava East Coast Pizza is continuing to make itself known far and wide after winning more awards in the last few months.

“We keep getting stronger and stronger,” said owner Gary Rurans. “We love representing Pahrump all over the U.S. especially winning in national competitions. Thank you to all our customers that support us. We love you all.”

At the Galbani Professionale Pizza Cup in Orlando, Florida, last month, Mia Ava won second place in the backyard pizza oven category, third place in the pizza in the pan category, third place in the on the menu category and third place in the fastest pizza maker competition.

The Great American Pizza Challenge also took place in October in Columbus, Ohio. Mia Ava won fifth place in the traditional division and 14th place in the dessert pizza category.

In the Golden State city of Anaheim at the REAL California Pizza Challenge Mia Ava secured third place in the fastest pizza maker competition, sixth place in the pizza in the pan category, eighth place in the non-traditional category and ninth place in the three-cheese category.

At the Caputo Cup in Naples, Italy, in June, Mia Ava finished in the top 10 in the traditional American division, taking home ninth place.

These recent accomplishments came after another strong showing at this year’s International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas in March.

Mia Ava East Coast Pizza is located at 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

For more information, visit miaavaeastcoastpizza.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com