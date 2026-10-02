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Applications for Special Recreation Permits in Red Rock are now open

Applications for Special Recreation Permits in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area are n ...
Applications for Special Recreation Permits in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area are now open. (BLM/blm.gov)
Different activities such as biking, hiking and four-wheel driving are included in the open per ...
Different activities such as biking, hiking and four-wheel driving are included in the open permits. (BLM/blm.gov)
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October 2, 2026 - 4:22 am
 

The Bureau of Land Management is welcoming applications for full-time guided recreation activity permits, named Special Recreation Permits, in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Land management listed the following as open permits in a Sept. 24 announcement:

• Five permits are available for artistic and fitness activities including photography, yoga, meditation, running and painting

• One four-wheel driving permit is available for activities on designated roads

• One equestrian permit for equine-related trail riding or lessons is available

• Three permits are available for two or three-wheel motorized vehicles including scooters, Segways, e-bikes and motorcycles

• Two hiking permits are available for guided tours on designated trails

• One biking permit is available for guided tours on designated roads and trails

Permits are anticipated to be awarded by March 31, 2027. The application period began yesterday and is open until Dec. 31.

Land management states that all applications must be received through its online permit portal, RAPTOR. Separate Special Recreation permits, including those encompassed under the EXPLORE Act and for large events, are not covered as part of the invitation.

“After the closing date, submitted proposals will be rated by a selection panel and the top-rated proposals will be referred for possible award,” the Sept. 24 announcement reads.

For more information about the application process, visit tinyurl.com/4a9nb76s to read the Permit Opportunity Prospectus or call the Red Rock/Sloan Field Office at (702) 515-5371.

Visit blm.gov/visit/red-rock-canyon-national-conservation-area to learn more about Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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