Beatty’s birthday celebration begins next Friday

Live music is a big attraction at Beatty Days and this year, the Wildhorse Band, shown performing at a previous event, and Higher Ground are both set to take to the stage. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

Beatty Days 2026 is returning next weekend and there will be plenty of fun for the whole family, including a car show and a trunk-or-treat on Halloween day. (Beatty Chamber of Commerce)

One of the most popular and laughter-inducing activities at Beatty Days each year are the Bed Races, which will take place Saturday, October 31 this year. (Beatty Chamber of Commerce)

In 1904, a bustling little mining town was born on the edge of Death Valley and while many of its contemporaries have since been lost to time, Beatty has lived on and this month, the Beatty Chamber of Commerce will be honoring the town’s 122nd birthday with a huge community celebration.

Set for next weekend at Cottonwood Park, Beatty Days 2026 will bring all of the rip-roaring fun of a small-town festival, complete with food, entertainment and an array of exciting activities that are sure to have attendees laughing and cheering.

“Some Beatty Days events need no explanation. Others, you just have to see,” a social media post from the town of Beatty teased. “Take Chicken Drop Bingo. It runs Saturday, October 31 in the lower park, once around midday and again with an afternoon special session at 3:30 p.m. We’re not going to explain it – come find out.

“Then there’s the Poker Walk. Pick up your card when registration opens Friday, wander the park and turn it in by 3 p.m. Saturday,” the post continued. “Winners are announced around 3:45 p.m. on the upper stage. And if you need a quieter break, the Model Railroad Exhibit runs at the Community Center all three days. Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon.”

There’s a whole lot more to Beatty Days than just this. Kicking off at noon on Friday, October 30 and running all the way through the afternoon of Sunday, November 1, the event will include all kinds of fun for the entire family.

Next Friday’s lineup opens at noon and includes registration for all events, as well as vendors, live music from Higher Ground and Wildhorse Band and personal tours at the Beatty Museum. At 3 p.m., everyone can head over to the upper park at Cottonwood Park for the Tricycle Races, followed by a dance performance from B8y Kids on the upper stage at 4 p.m. The stage will then be cleared for the Halloween Costume Contest, set for 5:15 p.m., and the crowning of Miss and Jr. Miss Beatty Days at 5:45 p.m. At 6 p.m., a 1900’s reenactment will take place in the lower park and activities will conclude at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, October 31, which marks both Nevada Day and Halloween, the day will begin at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast to fuel up before the Tombstone 5K Run and 2K Walk at 8 a.m. Registration and lineup for the Beatty Days Parade will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Beatty Middle School and the procession, led by Honorary Grand Marshal Steven Sullivan, will take to the street at 10 a.m. The Still Cruisin’ Classic Car Show, live music and a Goldwell Open Air Museum tour will all start at 11 a.m., while the kiddos will want to head over to the car show area for the Trunk-or-Treat at 11:30 a.m.

At noon that Saturday, the public can satisfy their tastebuds with samplings from the People’s Choice Chili Cook-off and learn just what Chicken Drop Bingo is all about.

Around 1 p.m., the famous bed races will take place, followed by cornhole tournaments at 2:30 p.m., another Goldwell Open Air Museum Tour at 3 p.m. and more Chicken Drop Bingo at 3:30 p.m. The Root Beer Drinking and Belching Contest is set for 4:15 p.m., the Pickle Liquor Hoot-N-Holler is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and things come to a close at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 kicks off at 8 a.m. with another pancake breakfast and includes the Cornhole Toss for youngsters at 9 a.m., B8y Kids performance at 10 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament, live music and the Pet Parade at 11 a.m. Then, at high noon, there will be a hula hoop contest and the day will wrap up around 3 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, Beatty Days attendees can also take in the beautiful masterpieces on display at the 9th Annual Aaron Huisman Desert Art Contest and the extensive displays of model railroad clubs, too.

“The town’s 122nd birthday and a little weird in the best way,” the town of Beatty enthused.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit BeattyNevada.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com