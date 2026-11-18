Construction on the Bell Vista Avenue improvement project began this week. Crews are starting at the California border and will work their way east, ending at Bell Vista Avenue and Highway 160. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Cars turn off of Highway 160 and west onto Bell Vista Avenue the morning of Tuesday, November 17. Bell Vista Avenue is set to see some major improvement in the coming weeks, with a federal grant helping cover the cost of upgrading a 21-mile stretch of this road. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County has been waiting for five years to utilize a multi-million-dollar roadway improvement grant secured through the Nevada Federal Lands Access Program (NFLAP) but the wait is now over. Construction on Bell Vista Avenue finally kicked off this week and drivers are cautioned to expect delays if they plan to be traveling along this key public-lands-access roadway in the coming weeks.

“Nye County Public Works would like to notify the public of upcoming construction associated with the Bell Vista NFLAP project, scheduled to begin on November 16, 2026,” the department announced on Friday. “The project will take place along approximately 21 miles of Bell Vista Road/Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, extending from State Route 160 to the California state line.”

The NFLAP grant for this project comes to approximately $34 million and was secured in late 2021. The original date for construction to commence had been pegged at 2024. However, in the summer of 2023, the project was pushed back by NFLAP officials for an additional two years, leaving construction on hold until this year.

As for why Bell Vista Avenue was selected for NFLAP grant funding, the reason is two-fold, as this road provides access to both a national refuge and a national park.

“The purpose of this project is to improve access to Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and Death Valley National Park along Bob Ruud Memorial Highway and Bell Vista Avenue from Highway 160 to the California state line,” Federal Lands Access Program Manager and Federal PDC Representative James Herlyck wrote in a letter to the county in 2021, when the funding was first announced.

In addition, Bell Vista Avenue is a commonly-used corridor for the residents of the town of Amargosa, who sometimes use it to travel into Pahrump or through the valley to other destinations.

“Planned improvements include road reconstruction, drainage enhancements, asphalt paving, concrete installations and the installation of new roadway signs and pavement striping,” Nye County Public Works detailed. “During construction, motorists should expect temporary traffic signals, lane closures, detours and occasional temporary road closures in certain areas. Construction crews will begin at the California state line and progress east toward State Route 160 in approximately one-mile segments.”

Hours of construction are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Residential, business and emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout the project.

“Please plan ahead, allow extra travel time and use caution when traveling through work zones,” public works urged.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com