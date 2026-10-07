Crafts in Cars Street Fair showcases art and entertainment

Joseph De La Torre, better known as the Pahrump Alien Guy (left), and Bridjette Whaley (right) at their booth. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

There were 43 vendor spots at the Crafts in Cars Street Fair. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Dancers from Essential Evolution were one of the groups who provided live entertainment at the Crafts in Cars Street Fair. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Plenty of friendly families attended the Crafts in Cars Street Fair and enjoyed looking at the vendors' goods. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Ryan Henson (left) and James Scott (right) of the Shaky Canvas at the Crafts in Cars Street Fair. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Avery Sampson of the Avery Project singing at the Crafts in Cars Street Fair on Saturday. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Held outside the Bob Ruud Community Center, the Crafts in Cars Street Fair featured approximately 60 artists' work across different booths. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sharon Stacks (left) and Denise Souder (right) organized the first-ever Crafts in Cars Street Fair in Pahrump that took place on Saturday, Oct. 3. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A wide array of artistry was assembled at the first-ever Crafts in Cars Street Fair in Pahrump.

“People are already asking us, are you doing this again next year? Well, we plan to do it bigger and better,” enthused organizer Denise Souder.

Souder and Sharon Stacks are the local crafters who coordinated the weekend event.

“It’s been nice,” Stacks said. “It came out a lot better, a lot smoother than we were expecting.”

The local crafters previously told the Pahrump Valley Times that the format is similar to a trunk-or-treat event, but with craft vendors instead.

“Everybody’s pretty happy,” Souder explained. “We’ve had a lot of people through here. We’ve still got a good part of the day to go.”

Held outside the Bob Ruud Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 3, the street fair brought together about 60 artists and featured 43 vendor spaces.

“I am so surprised at how well this turned out,” said James Scott of the Shaky Canvas, which showcased yarn art at the fair. “We need to give the organizers a round of applause because they really did their thing.”

Gemini Gems Jewelry, a local Pahrump business specializing in stone cutting, silver setting, gemstones and beadwork, was another vendor set up at Saturday’s event.

“It’s really nice because it’s bringing the community together,” Gemini Gems Jewelry founder Analyn Braza told the Pahrump Valley Times. “People get to see all the different people that have talent. So all the different crafts that they do, they probably all do it from home. We don’t have storefronts, so we like to kind of bring exposure to the people that have home businesses.”

Local talent provided live entertainment at the Crafts in Cars Street Fair. This included performances from the Avery Project’s Avery Sampson, dancers from Essential Evolution, musician Hugh Wilson, Miss Senior Golden Years and the Dancing Grandmas.

Community goodwill was also found on Saturday, with a food drive for the Nevada Outreach Training Organization as part of the event. The first 70 people who donated three nonperishable food items obtained a $3-off coupon to use at the street fair’s different vendors.

Additionally, $500 was raised at the event for the Nevada Outreach Training Organization through a raffle and a guess what’s in the bowl game.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com