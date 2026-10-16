Death Valley ’49ers Encampment: Commemorating the park’s history and culture

The Death Valley '49ers’ yearly encampments have been a tradition since 1949, according to a press release from the nonprofit. (Death Valley '49ers)

The Death Valley '49ers’ encampment this year will begin on Oct. 29 and end on Nov. 1. (Death Valley '49ers)

The Death Valley ’49ers’ annual encampment is almost here for another year of celebrating the iconic desert national park.

“As a group, we’re trying to promote the history and stories of Death Valley, the natural beauty and all the people that made it what it is today,” Death Valley ’49ers’ Chairman Alan Chenworth told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So we get together once a year and do an encampment where we try and offer presentations of the history of Death Valley.”

The Thursday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 1 event will be held at Stovepipe Wells Village in Death Valley National Park. This year’s encampment coincides with Stovepipe Wells’ 100th anniversary.

“You’ve got, at Stovepipe Wells, a perfect place to come and actually learn more about the park and the people who built it and join in on some of the other festivities,” Chenworth explained.

The multi-day event will feature guest speakers discussing the park’s different aspects, including author Stan Paher, photography instructor James Jensen, author Robin Flinchum, historian Mark Hall-Patton, author Deb Fox and author Ted Faye, with cowboy poet Tony Argento serving as emcee.

Live music can be found during the encampment, through artists from the International Western Music Association. Scheduled musicians include Scott Tonelson, Greg Khoughaz, Earnie Neagle and Fiddlin’ Pete Watercott.

Alongside the wonders of Death Valley itself, there are plenty of other family-friendly western activities to enjoy such as gold panning, cornhole, a blacksmithing booth and a vendor area.

“We’re trying to get a little taste of some of the old styles and skills from the past also to kind of mix things up, give kids something to learn and do and build on the history,” Chenworth elaborated.

Other notable happenings at the encampment include the hootenanny breakfast, dinner banquet and veterans celebration.

A yearly membership includes all encampment activities, acting as an event pass. While no one is prohibited from participating in activities and events at the Stovepipe Wells Village parking lot, memberships and donations will be kindly asked for. Memberships help support the annual encampments, the Death Valley ‘49ers’ and preservation of the national park’s history.

For more information about this year’s encampment, including the tentative schedule, nearby accommodations and membership prices, visit deathvalley49ers.org/2026-encampment.

Visit nps.gov/deva to learn more about Death Valley National Park.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com