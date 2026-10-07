Desert View Hospital Physical Therapy relocating

Desert View Hospital (DVH) has been a medical hub in the community for two decades and for the last 11 years, its physical therapy department has operated in a stand-alone, off-site building at 1500 Highway 372. But this service will soon be returning to the hospital campus and DVH officials are working to ensure that the community knows the department is not disappearing but is simply moving.

“Desert View Hospital is excited to announce that its outpatient physical therapy clinic will be relocating to the hospital, bringing our physical therapy team together with the rest of the Desert View Hospital family under one roof,” read a news release from the hospital, issued October 1. “We want our patients and community to know that Desert View Hospital’s outpatient physical therapy services are not closing. Quite the opposite – our physical therapy department is busier than it has ever been and this move is part of our continued growth and commitment to serving our community. Relocating the clinic into the hospital will allow our physical therapy team to work even more closely with the physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals at Desert View Hospital while giving patients the convenience of receiving more of their care in one location.”

“We are very excited to bring our physical therapy team into the hospital and have more of the Desert View family together under one roof,” Desert View Hospital CEO Susan Davila remarked.

The tentative relocation date is Monday, October 26 and DVH officials assured that if this date changes, all physical therapy patients will be notified. As the hospital readies for the shift to hospital-campus physical therapy services, patients are advised to continue attending their scheduled appointments as normal unless contacted by the physical therapy department directly.

“The move is designed to make the transition as seamless as possible for patients while creating a more connected experience between outpatient rehabilitation and the hospital’s other services,” the news release stated, with Davila adding, “We know that whenever a healthcare service changes locations, our patients may have questions. We want to be very clear: physical therapy is not going away. We are not closing. We are growing and we are excited to bring everyone together in one place. We look forward to welcoming our patients into the new space and continuing to provide the excellent care they have come to expect from Desert View Hospital.”

In addition to physical therapy, DVH offers emergency care, wound care, radiology, surgical services, a 24-hour laboratory and cardiopulmonary care. The hospital is located at 360 S. Lola Lane.

For more information on the move or upcoming physical therapy appointments, call the hospital at 775-751-7500.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com