Early voting underway in Nye County and across Nevada

The secretary of state also announced the launch of new public election activity dashboards.

Early voting in Nye County is continuing to proceed. As of yesterday at 3 p.m., a total of 1,683 Nye County voters have cast their ballots during in-person early voting, according to the secretary of state’s office. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Silver State’s first week of early voting in this year’s general election has almost come to an end.

Early voting in Nevada began on Saturday, Oct. 17, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 30. The following numbers are from the secretary of state’s office as of yesterday at 3 p.m.

In-person early voting

1,683 ballots have been cast in Nye County so far during in-person early voting. Yesterday’s showing at Nye County polling locations consisted of 24 Democratic voters, 161 Republican voters and 31 nonpartisan or other-party voters.

The total in-person early voting statewide total is 101,780. Nevada’s statewide turnout yesterday was made up of 3,975 Democratic voters, 5,161 Republican voters, and 2,554 other-party or nonpartisans voters.

Mail ballots

In Nye County, 37,428 ballots have been mailed out. 3,901 voted mail ballots have been returned for processing, which includes those that have been accepted, rejected and in need of curing. 3,267 have been accepted, meaning they have passed signature verification and are ready to be counted.

The statewide total of mailed-out ballots is 2,081,301. 176,985 voted mail ballots have been returned statewide. The statewide total of accepted ballots is 173,771.

For the most up-to-date election activity statistics, visit the secretary of state’s office new public-facing transparency dashboards through the Visual Interface for Voter Information and Data, also known as VIVID, at vivid.nv.gov.

“Transparency builds trust into our elections. The new VIVID dashboard provides real-time data directly from election officials about voter turnout, mail ballot activity and more. It’s transparency you can see and understand,” Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said in an Oct. 22 statement about the dashboards’ launch. “Nevada is a leader across the country when it comes to the security, accessibility and the voter experience. The secretary of state’s office is focused on modernizing Nevada’s elections processes to continue strengthening security and transparency and finding innovative ways to help voters get engaged.”

For more information about early voting and general election day in Nye County, including polling and mail ballot drop locations, visit nyecountynv.gov/1277/general-election-november-2026.

Further Nevada election and voting information can be found through the secretary of state’s office website at nvsos.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com