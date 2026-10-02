88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

EDITORIAL: Aguilar shows the vulnerabilities of mail ballots

(Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times)
(Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
The 61st Annual Fall Festival took place Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 27, bringing ...
Fall Festival brings four days of fair fun
Pahrump Valley Times reporters Robin Hebrock (left), Elijah Dulay, Bill Evans, editor Jessica S ...
PVT honored at Nevada Press Foundation Awards of Excellence
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball, Boulder City doubles star Miles Alder ...
Tennis teams enter postseason with wins
The last time that Southwestern Wilds Vice President Vanessa Fernandez spotted the Calvada herd ...
Calvada Herd to return to Pahrump
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2026 - 4:05 am
 

You may not be able to trust a politician’s words, but you can learn a lot from his actions.

On Wednesday, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar sent letters to the Nevada Congressional delegation. He asked them to send observers to various Nevada postal facilities “to gather information about federal elections.” In the 2024 general election, almost 700,000 Nevadans voted using mail ballots. It is likely that hundreds of thousands of Nevadans will do so in the upcoming election. After changes passed in 2020, Nevada now mails unsolicited ballots to nearly every voter.

“Congressional participation through timely observation can further support voter confidence and respectful handling of every ballot,” Mr. Aguilar said in his letter.

This request comes after Mr. Aguilar and Democrats around the country objected to a plan by President Donald Trump aimed at stopping noncitizen voters. In a March executive order, Mr. Trump directed the Post Office to not transmit mail-in or absentee ballots of non-citizens. One might assume that removing non-citizens from the voter rolls would be a bipartisan priority. Mr. Aguilar and other Democratic election officials have shown little interest in pursuing it and have consistently fought with the administration on this issue.

Whatever your thoughts on the merits, Mr. Trump’s Post Office plan was a clever work around. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against it earlier this month — at least for the upcoming election.

Mr. Aguilar’s letter showed he’s worried that the Post Office may still try to interfere with mail ballots. He wants federal observers because the postal workers who handle hundreds of thousands of ballots don’t work for him or any other election Nevada official.

Perhaps, if Mr. Aguilar reflects on this he’ll put two and two together. Republicans have long objected to universal mail ballots. One major concern is security. Sending mail ballots to all voters gives outsiders access to those ballots. That makes the system less secure, especially when officials send ballots to voters who didn’t request them. The absentee ballot system at least required voters to ask to vote through the mail. Those voters were looking for their ballots, and there were fewer ballots going through the postal system.

Mr. Aguilar and other Democrats have long acted as if mail ballot concerns were simply conspiracy theories, not obvious security risks.But now that Mr. Trump is in the White House, Mr. Aguilar — sans evidence — wants observers to make sure no one interferes with Nevadans’ ballots.

Mr. Aguilar has inadvertently demonstrated that Republicans are right to be concerned about universal mail ballots undermining election integrity.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
The 61st Annual Fall Festival took place Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 27, bringing ...
Fall Festival brings four days of fair fun
By / PVT

The smell of fried goodies, the rhythmic whir of carnival rides, cheers and dust rising from the rodeo grounds – Pahrump saw all this and more this past weekend as the town hosted its biggest celebration of the year, the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball, Boulder City doubles star Miles Alder ...
Tennis teams enter postseason with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Closing the regular season out strong, both Boulder City High School tennis programs earned a trio of victories to gain momentum heading into the postseason.