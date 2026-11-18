The multigenerational business first opened its doors to the community in 2001.

Emmalee’s Guns & Emporium opened in Pahrump in 2001. “We are very proud to be of the Pahrump community,” Daniel White II said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Four generations of family work at Emmalee’s Guns & Emporium. “Family shows up because that’s what family does," said Daniel White II. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump store is named after Daniel White II's daughter, Emmalee. “There’s a family connection even down to the name,” White said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The family behind of Emmalee’s Guns & Emporium (from left to right) Casey White, Daniel White II (back), Brady Duckett, Emmalee White and Bonnie Lee White. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last week, Emmalee’s Guns &Emporium celebrated 25 years in business.

“We are very proud to be of the Pahrump community,” Daniel White II told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’re very proud of the services that we’ve offered, that people trust us.”

Emmalee’s Guns &Emporium opened its doors in 2001 after White’s parents, Daniel White Sr. and Bonnie Lee White, moved to Pahrump.

“My father and I were both pretty avid gun collectors and competitors,” White explained. “I’ve worked in the firearms industry for a significant chunk of my career in different capacities. So we just decided that a retail gun shop would be a viable path. Especially if we did it with the knowledge and the things that we thought were important.”

The business is named after White’s daughter, Emmalee. Her name is dedicated to her great-grandmother Emma and her grandmother Bonnie Lee White.

“There’s a family connection even down to the name,” White said.

Four generations now work in the oldest operating family-owned gun store in Nye County, including the store’s namesake, White himself, his wife Casey, his mother and one of his grandchildren.

“He’s excited about moving into that aspect of growing up, getting older, getting into the competition shooting and interacting with the customers,” White elaborated.

White said Emmalee’s Guns &Emporium being family-oriented has been an important aspect of the business over the years.

“Family shows up because that’s what family does. That’s been a big component of our success,” White explained. “It is one of the things that sets us aside. When someone walks into our shop and they’re talking to somebody behind the counter, that’s not an employee. That’s not somebody who’s just there because they’re getting a paycheck. That’s somebody who has a stake in the success and the longevity of that business and cares about it. That makes a difference to the people who walk in.”

White also spoke about the local area’s well-known reverence forfreedom as a significant throughline of Emmalee’s Guns &Emporium.

“Freedom means everything. It’s in the mindset, it’s in the attitude, it’s in every bit of the fabric of Nye County,” White said. “Part of that is that freedom is freedom for everybody. Without the Second Amendment, without that attitude, the other freedoms are just promises on a piece of paper that can’t be defended or fought … the knowledge that our forefathers were wise enough to put that provision in to guarantee us those liberties, so that we can guarantee those liberties for ourselves. That’s a huge component of our beliefs and our customers.”

Emmalee’s Guns &Emporium thanks the community for their support throughout the years.

“They’re the reason for our success, not us,” White explained.

Emmalee’s Guns &Emporium, located at 1171 Janet Lane, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Emmalee’s Guns &Emporium, visit emmaleesguns.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com