54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

End of life electronics to be collected at E-waste recycling event

Tomorrow at the Pahrump Community Library, electronic materials such as wires and computers, wi ...
Tomorrow at the Pahrump Community Library, electronic materials such as wires and computers, will be accepted at an E-Waste Recycling Event. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Pumpkin Days is right around the corner. The event will return this year on Oct. 22 through Oct ...
Pumpkin Days begins next week
Joe McGill (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
Nye County manager reinstates McGill’s access to police databases
pvt default image
No forensic audit for Nye County
The Calvada Eye was transformed into a tropical paradise this past Saturday as Advocates for Ch ...
ACORN brings a little aloha to the valley
/ Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2026 - 4:41 am
 
Updated October 16, 2026 - 6:23 am

An E-waste recycling event will be held at the Pahrump Community Library tomorrow.

“I really think it’s good to have the convenience of a place where they’re familiar with the library and that they know that they can come by and drop off these things so they don’t end up in the trash,” said Pahrump Community Library Director Kimberly Thomas.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pahrump Community Library’s back parking lot, a large swath of E-waste will be accepted by Nevada State Recycle, a Las Vegas approved electronic recycler.

E-Waste is the what electronic products are called when they have come to the end of their “useful life”, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protections’ Nevada Recycles program.

“Electronic items often contain valuable materials that can be recycled like copper, aluminum, lithium, and gold. In order to minimize the amount of virgin resource extraction and energy use that occurs when creating new electronics, this equipment should be refurbished, reused and recycled whenever possible,” the Nevada Recycles webpage states. “Additionally, certain components of electronic products contain hazardous materials like lead and arsenic. It’s very important that these materials are disposed of properly and do not end up in a regular landfill where they can leach into the surrounding environment, posing a threat to both humans and wildlife.”

For more information about tomorrow’s E-waste recycling event, visit pahrumplibrary.org or the Pahrump Community Library Facebook page under its name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Sunlight heats molten salt that flows through a 640-foot receiver tower, causing the top to glo ...
Nevada solar plant sells for cents on the dollar
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Crescent Dunes facility near Tonopah was touted as a first-of-its-kind facility but ran into substantial problems, including leaks and two bankruptcies.