End of life electronics to be collected at E-waste recycling event

Computers, wires and other electronics will accepted at Pahrump’s local library this weekend.

Tomorrow at the Pahrump Community Library, electronic materials such as wires and computers, will be accepted at an E-Waste Recycling Event. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

An E-waste recycling event will be held at the Pahrump Community Library tomorrow.

“I really think it’s good to have the convenience of a place where they’re familiar with the library and that they know that they can come by and drop off these things so they don’t end up in the trash,” said Pahrump Community Library Director Kimberly Thomas.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pahrump Community Library’s back parking lot, a large swath of E-waste will be accepted by Nevada State Recycle, a Las Vegas approved electronic recycler.

E-Waste is the what electronic products are called when they have come to the end of their “useful life”, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protections’ Nevada Recycles program.

“Electronic items often contain valuable materials that can be recycled like copper, aluminum, lithium, and gold. In order to minimize the amount of virgin resource extraction and energy use that occurs when creating new electronics, this equipment should be refurbished, reused and recycled whenever possible,” the Nevada Recycles webpage states. “Additionally, certain components of electronic products contain hazardous materials like lead and arsenic. It’s very important that these materials are disposed of properly and do not end up in a regular landfill where they can leach into the surrounding environment, posing a threat to both humans and wildlife.”

For more information about tomorrow’s E-waste recycling event, visit pahrumplibrary.org or the Pahrump Community Library Facebook page under its name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

E-Waste Recycling Event at the Pahrump Community Library on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Here is what will be accepted:

• Appliances: Refrigerators, washers, dryers, etc.

• Adaptors and chargers

• Audio and video tapes

• CD and DVD ROM discs

• Cellular phones and pagers

• Circuit boards/motherboards

• Computer monitors

• Computers, desktops and PC towers

• CD and DVD players

• Fax machine, copiers and all-in-one's

• Floppy disks and CD-ROM drives

• Gaming equipment and slot machines

• IT equipment

• Keyboards and mice

• Laptop and notebook computers

• LCD's and plasma screens

• Microwaves

• Household batteries

• Modems and routers

• Medical equipment: X-rays, mammograms

• PDA/handheld systems

• Printer ink cartridges and toners

• Printers and scanners

• Radio equipment

• Rechargeable batteries: lithium ion, etc.

• Servers and server racks

• Scrap metal: Steel, aluminum, brass and copper

• Speakers

• Stereo and audio equipment

• Typewriters

• VCR players

• Video cameras

• Wires and connectors

• CRT TV's

The following items will not be accepted:

• Plastic bottles

• Aluminum cans

• Oil/liquids

• Medical waste