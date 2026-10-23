FEMA approves funding for Nevada, including Nye County

FEMA lists one of the examples as a drainage and stormwater management project in Nye County.

Yesterday, FEMA announced that it had approved almost $51 million in funding to multiple states and territories, including Nevada. (FEMA/fema.gov)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced yesterday the approval of almost $51 million in funding for its Public Assistance, Hazard Mitigation Grant and Individual Assistance projects and programs in Nevada, Arizona, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and Hawai’i.

“These programs empower states, local communities, tribes and territories to recover from disasters, rebuild safer and more resilient communities and protect infrastructure from future events,” FEMA stated in an Oct. 22 press release.

Nearly $32 million distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program was included in the funding approval that aims to prevent, lessen or eliminate disaster-related damage in the future.

“Through this program, state, local or territorial governments and Tribal Nations take proactive mitigation measures such as acquiring and removing flood-prone properties, adopting and enforcing building codes and standards, protecting against floods through elevations and drainage improvement projects, building safe rooms and upgrading utilities and infrastructure,” FEMA wrote in the release.

Funding for Nye County

One of the projects reimbursed through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program yesterday was close to $1 million to fund critical systems drainage and stormwater management project in Nye County.

Other components of yesterday’s FEMA approval encompasses $14.6 million through its Public Assistance Program, which includes over $4.8 million to the Nevada Division of Forestry for fire suppression measures because of the Davis Fire and over $4.4 million in Individual Assistance grants to fund two tribe- or territory-managed recovery programs.

For more information about FEMA, visit fema.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com