Fraud whistle blowing: A new gold rush

Finding federal fraud in America — perhaps especially in California — is easier than finding gold in Fort Knox.

You might have missed it — buried as it was by the barrage of political ads and campaign news during the recent election cycle — but President Trump and VP Vance, announced the creation of a new program to pay rewards to whistle blowers who find federal fraud.

The WHIP program (Whistle blower Incentive Program) promises to pay $30,000 cash — or even 1 % of the amount of the fraud — to anyone who provides information on fraud that leads to criminal conviction or significant federal enforcement action.

As I write I don’t yet know the results of the recent election. Almost every candidate made the promise during the campaign that if elected they would solve the affordability problem on “day one” or at least asap. Notwithstanding the sincere tone of the promises, I am willing to bet the farm that no matter who was elected, prices remain high and will go even higher if the election results in the predicted “Blue Wave.”

Blue Wave or not, the WHIP program might prove an enticing opportunity for many industrious Americans to engage in some self-help in addressing their personal affordability crisis. The WHIP program could result in a major economic boom to ordinary citizens with the will and fortitude to find and finger fraudsters.

Check my math, but I think 1% of $1 billion is $10 million. The fraud recently uncovered in Minnesota in the Medicare/Medicaid Somali scheme is estimated at $9 billion. That is a potential reward of $90 million! Nick Shirley, a 20-something You Tuber discovered massive fraud and might be in line for a big payday for his report on the Somali “Learing Center.” The Learing Center received millions in government money as a child care “learning center” but the evidence is that few — maybe zero – children actually received any learning (or even learing) instruction.

In 1848, the California population was about 16,000 non-native people. After gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill near Sacramento in 1849 some 300,000 new arrivals ascended on the Golden State hoping to cash in on the gold bonanza.

The Comstock discovery in Nevada drew a similar onset of prospectors and others hoping to tap into the Mother Lode of quick riches. Virginia City grew from 2,345 hardy souls in 1860 to about 20,000 in mid 1870’s, and the mining camp of Goldfield just over the Nye county border became the largest city in Nevada.

Might it be that the WHIP reward will spawn a Gold Rush-like response from Americans seeking a solution to affordability?

Americans left home and hearth and suffered deprivation and hardship for the chance to cash in on a fortune in the mines in the 19th century. Perhaps modern Americans still have that spirit of adventure, especially when the potential pay-off is prodigious, and fabulous wealth can be had by merely whistle blowing.

The California Gold Rush yielded about $305 to $400 million in precious metal. Even figuring today’s dollars the take from that gold rush pales in comparison to the haul the Somalis and their associates made from fraud in Minnesota.

According to those who have investigated the matter, finding federal fraud in America – perhaps especially in California — is easier than finding gold in Fort Knox.

So, forget the pick and shovel and trusty mule — grab a tape recorder and camera, get a You Tube channel or TikTok account and a sign proclaiming “California Here We Come” head West and find some fraud!

Who knows, some might be able to find nuggets — even a jackpot — of fraud without leaving Nevada… or even Nye County.

Philip S. Bovee is an attorney and writer who has lived in Pahrump since 2023. Contact him at psbovee@gmail.com.