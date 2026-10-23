Gov. Joe Lombardo advocates for ballot Question 7 in Pahrump

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony chats with an attendee before speaking at the voter voter ID rally in Pahrump on Monday, Oct. 19. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony greets an audience member at the voter ID rally in Pahrump on Monday, Oct. 19. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

“We have to have voter ID in the state of Nevada," said incumbent District 36 Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Gregory Hafen II. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

“When I first got elected, I made voting integrity one of my key pillars of my administration going forward,” Lombardo said. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

A voter ID rally took place on Monday, Oct. 19 in Pahrump. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo was the event's featured speaker. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony spoke in Pahrump earlier this week at an event supporting ballot Question 7.

“I appreciate every single one of you coming out, because obviously you support voter ID, you support yes on Question 7,” Anthony told the crowd.

The event, held at Our Place Coffee on Monday, Oct. 19, billed as a voter ID rally, was hosted by the Coalition for Prosperous Communities, an organization that promotes and advocates for policy reform.

“When I first got elected, I made voting integrity one of my key pillars of my administration going forward,” Lombardo said.

Ballot Question 7 reads, “Should the Nevada Constitution be amended to require voters to either present photo identification to verify their identity when voting in-person or to provide certain personal information to verify their identity when voting by mail ballot?”

This year marks the second time Question 7 is on the general election ballot. The question previously passed in the 2024 general election with 73.2 percent voting yes on the ballot measure.

If the question passes again in November, the Nevada Constitution will be amended.

“Remember I said there were several aspects of voting integrity?” Lombardo explained. “Then as we get into the next legislative session, we’ll present another package, ensure that we can make our process more valid into the future, but this is the biggest step.”

Toward the end of the rally, Lombardo encouraged the audience to vote this year and invited incumbent District 36 Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Gregory Hafen II to speak.

“We have to have voter ID in the state of Nevada. Joe, thank you. Again, you guys have to get out to vote because we have to pass voter ID,” Hafen told the crowd.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com