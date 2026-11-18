A total of 136 golfers took part in the Inaugural Golf Classic, hosted by Valley Electric Charitable Foundation as a method of bringing in additional cash to support the foundation's philanthropic work in the communities served by Valley Electric Association. (Valley Electric Charitable Foundation)

The Valley Electric Charitable Foundation awarded a bevy of trophies to the participants in its first Golf Classic, including those for the First Place overall finishers. (Valley Electric Charitable Foundation)

The Mountain Falls Golf Course was taken over by the Valley Electric Charitable Foundation's Inaugural Golf Classic on Saturday, November 7, a first-time event that co-op officials intend to make an annual tradition. (Valley Electric Charitable Foundation)

Valley Electric Association (VEA) is a co-op providing both power and broadband service but this utility is about more than just electricity and internet. Through its charitable foundation, the co-op also works to support all sorts of local causes and thanks to a new event held for the first time this month, the Valley Electric Charitable Foundation now has tens of thousands of additional dollars to put toward projects and programs that benefit the communities its member-owners call home.

“Powering Possibilities Beyond the Fairway was more than just a tagline. It was the driving force behind the Valley Electric Charitable Foundation’s first-ever Golf Classic, an event that brought together community members, business partners and local supporters for a day of friendly competition and meaningful impact,” VEA detailed in a recap provided to the Pahrump Valley Times afterward.

“Held on Saturday, November 7, the inaugural tournament welcomed 136 golfers and was supported by 27 generous sponsors, whose commitment to community helped make the event a tremendous success,” the recap continued. “Together, participants and sponsors raised more than $30,000, with every dollar staying local to support programs, organizations and initiatives that strengthen the communities served by VEA.”

Taking place at the Mountain Falls Golf Course, the Golf Classic saw teams contending against one another for the overall win and the VCA Fastest Hole Competition, while several side contests kept things lively all throughout the day. Everyone was able to compete for the longest putt and there were men’s and women’s divisions for the longest drive and closest to the pin contests, too.

“The Golf Classic was created to turn a great day on the course into something even greater for our communities,” VEA Director of Corporate Affairs and Community Relations Amy Carlson explained. “Every team, sponsor, volunteer and supporter played a role in helping us make a positive impact and we are incredibly grateful for the support we received. The day was filled with friendly competition, beautiful weather and a strong sense of community, demonstrating what can be accomplished when people come together with a shared commitment to making a difference.”

A passion for purpose

The Valley Electric Charitable Foundation was established in 2009 with a straightforward goal – making a difference in the lives of those who live in the towns that the co-op serves. Every dollar raised by or donated to the foundation goes directly back into the communities it serves, including Pahrump, Amargosa, Beatty, Sandy Valley, Dyer and others.

“The foundation focuses on investing in projects and opportunities that improve quality of life,” the co-op stated in its recap. “The success of the inaugural tournament has laid the foundation for what organizers hope will become an annual tradition. Moving forward, proceeds from the Golf Classic will continue to fund community projects and initiatives that address local needs and create meaningful opportunities throughout the VEA service area. In the spirit of ‘Concern for Community’, the foundation remains committed to ensuring that funds raised are invested where they can make the greatest difference.”

The co-op also extended a warm thank-you to all those who helped make the event a success.

“Whether through sponsorship, participation, volunteering, or donations, every contribution helped power possibilities beyond the fairway and will have a lasting impact on our communities,” the co-op noted. “We would also like to thank the staff of Mountain Falls Golf Course and the Grill Room for all of their help and support during our event.”

For more information on the Valley Electric Charitable Foundation, visit VEA.coop

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Inaugural Golf Classic Sponsors

The Valley Electric Charitable Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to the following sponsors whose generosity helped make the event possible:

Platinum Event Sponsors

GridLiance

Summit Line Construction

Powerline Law

Desert View Hospital

Corporate Sponsors

Arizona G&T Cooperatives

City Electric Supply

Kill-A-Watt Electric

Lee Ward Renewable Energy

NDX

Summit Line Construction

Hole Sponsors

Border States

JACO Power Services

CFC Bank

Summit Line Construction

Clearway Solar

The Ridge Realty Group

Premier Mortgage Resources

Motive

Saddle West Hotel & Casino

CoBank

T&D Power

Western United Electric Supply

Kaucky Tools

Nevada Rural Electric Association

CoreCivic

Tech Connect

Performance Concrete

TriCo Builders

Back Swing Golf

Top winners of the day

Here's who took home titles in VEA's Inaugural Golf Classic, as reported by co-op officials: