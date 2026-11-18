Inaugural Golf Classic brings in the green
Over $30k was raised at the Valley Electric Charitable Foundation’s first-ever golf tournament.
Valley Electric Association (VEA) is a co-op providing both power and broadband service but this utility is about more than just electricity and internet. Through its charitable foundation, the co-op also works to support all sorts of local causes and thanks to a new event held for the first time this month, the Valley Electric Charitable Foundation now has tens of thousands of additional dollars to put toward projects and programs that benefit the communities its member-owners call home.
“Powering Possibilities Beyond the Fairway was more than just a tagline. It was the driving force behind the Valley Electric Charitable Foundation’s first-ever Golf Classic, an event that brought together community members, business partners and local supporters for a day of friendly competition and meaningful impact,” VEA detailed in a recap provided to the Pahrump Valley Times afterward.
“Held on Saturday, November 7, the inaugural tournament welcomed 136 golfers and was supported by 27 generous sponsors, whose commitment to community helped make the event a tremendous success,” the recap continued. “Together, participants and sponsors raised more than $30,000, with every dollar staying local to support programs, organizations and initiatives that strengthen the communities served by VEA.”
Taking place at the Mountain Falls Golf Course, the Golf Classic saw teams contending against one another for the overall win and the VCA Fastest Hole Competition, while several side contests kept things lively all throughout the day. Everyone was able to compete for the longest putt and there were men’s and women’s divisions for the longest drive and closest to the pin contests, too.
“The Golf Classic was created to turn a great day on the course into something even greater for our communities,” VEA Director of Corporate Affairs and Community Relations Amy Carlson explained. “Every team, sponsor, volunteer and supporter played a role in helping us make a positive impact and we are incredibly grateful for the support we received. The day was filled with friendly competition, beautiful weather and a strong sense of community, demonstrating what can be accomplished when people come together with a shared commitment to making a difference.”
A passion for purpose
The Valley Electric Charitable Foundation was established in 2009 with a straightforward goal – making a difference in the lives of those who live in the towns that the co-op serves. Every dollar raised by or donated to the foundation goes directly back into the communities it serves, including Pahrump, Amargosa, Beatty, Sandy Valley, Dyer and others.
“The foundation focuses on investing in projects and opportunities that improve quality of life,” the co-op stated in its recap. “The success of the inaugural tournament has laid the foundation for what organizers hope will become an annual tradition. Moving forward, proceeds from the Golf Classic will continue to fund community projects and initiatives that address local needs and create meaningful opportunities throughout the VEA service area. In the spirit of ‘Concern for Community’, the foundation remains committed to ensuring that funds raised are invested where they can make the greatest difference.”
The co-op also extended a warm thank-you to all those who helped make the event a success.
“Whether through sponsorship, participation, volunteering, or donations, every contribution helped power possibilities beyond the fairway and will have a lasting impact on our communities,” the co-op noted. “We would also like to thank the staff of Mountain Falls Golf Course and the Grill Room for all of their help and support during our event.”
For more information on the Valley Electric Charitable Foundation, visit VEA.coop
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com
Inaugural Golf Classic Sponsors
The Valley Electric Charitable Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to the following sponsors whose generosity helped make the event possible:
Platinum Event Sponsors
GridLiance
Summit Line Construction
Powerline Law
Desert View Hospital
Corporate Sponsors
Arizona G&T Cooperatives
City Electric Supply
Kill-A-Watt Electric
Lee Ward Renewable Energy
NDX
Summit Line Construction
Hole Sponsors
Border States
JACO Power Services
CFC Bank
Summit Line Construction
Clearway Solar
The Ridge Realty Group
Premier Mortgage Resources
Motive
Saddle West Hotel & Casino
CoBank
T&D Power
Western United Electric Supply
Kaucky Tools
Nevada Rural Electric Association
CoreCivic
Tech Connect
Performance Concrete
TriCo Builders
Back Swing Golf
Top winners of the day
Here's who took home titles in VEA's Inaugural Golf Classic, as reported by co-op officials:
- 1st Place - Solenski, Welker, Hart and Reneau
- 2nd Place - Ancell, Ancell, Hopkins and Tillet
- 3rd Place - Sodhi, DiPasqualucci, Carlo and Shrader
- Almost Last (Most Honest Team) - Young, Champlin, Madrid, Rohlende
- Longest Drive (Men's): Danny Rousel
- Longest Drive (Women's): Robin Shrader
- Closest to the Pin (Men's): Michael Von Hussen
- Closest to the Pin (Women's): N/A
- Longest Putt: Carson Williams
- VCA Fastest Hole Competition: Koenig, Koenig, Floyd and Velazquez