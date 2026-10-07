Letters to the Editor

Today, I am afraid that we are close to “1984”. We have “flock cameras” everywhere, red flag laws and other methods to control us.

Reader worried government reach has returned to ‘1984’

When I was a young boy living in Southern California in the late 50s and 60s, I remember watching George Orwell’s original “1984” movie. Even then, I was appalled by the government’s overreach. There were cameras everywhere, even in people’s homes.

The news media was totally under government control. The events were changed to match what the government wanted it to say. There was no freedom. The government lied to you and wanted you to conform to their desires.

After seeing the movie, I visited the library, which I did often, and read the original “1984” written by George Orwell. It confirmed my fears of what a government could do given the opportunity and the power to do so.

Today, I am afraid that we are close to “1984”. We have “flock cameras” everywhere, red flag laws and other methods to control us.

Before we finally cross the bridge, please read the book “1984” and try to change what is happening today! Oh, and remember the important chant, “Long Live Big Brother!” Thank you.

George Carey

Resident expresses concern for water-using projects

Being a resident of Pahrump has made this topic one of concern.

I remain opposed to Mr. Dalesandro’s project, or any other developer of a large water drawing project to endanger the community. We’re in a drought here. It’s been reported that people are having to redrill their wells due to the water table going down, and it’s expensive to redrill. I’m hoping ours won’t need it. We’re retired, and like many folks here, we live on a fixed income.

Pahrump residents will feel the impact of a data center drawing on an already stressed water source.

As for zoning, I don’t know exactly what zoning is for the very large amount of land, on both sides of Hwy. 160, that Mr. Dalesandro wants to build massive buildings, but for argument’s sake, let’s say commercial. A project like Mr. Dalesantro’s, right at the entrance to Pahrump is very poorly envisioned. Just because zoning might be commercial doesn’t automatically qualify a project.

Nye County, apart from Pahrump, is wide open. Other Nye County communities are willing to have data centers. Go there and stop trying to intimidate the residents of Pahrump.

Respectfully,

TL Johnson

Highway Patrol officer becomes an angel of mercy

I am writing to express my sincere appreciation for one of our Highway Patrol Officers, Carlos Rivera, who helped me during a difficult situation.

I am a 77-year-old woman who got a flat tire while traveling on Highway 160. Unfortunately, I had left home without my phone and I was unable to call for help.

A passerby called my husband for me, but he never answers numbers he doesn’t recognize.

Left alone, I was unsure of what to do. I noticed an officer pull over a vehicle a short distance down the highway. I started for the patrol car. At my age, by the time I reached him, I was so dry-throated I could barely speak.

Officer Rivera immediately took the time to help me. When he realized I had trouble hearing, he got out of his vehicle so he could speak with me face-to-face. After I explained my situation, he generously gave me some water and took my address so he could drive me home.

Arriving at my house, he even walked me to my front door to be sure someone was there to help me.

I would like the community, as well as Officer Rivera, to know how deeply his kindness and help were appreciated.

With sincere gratitude,

Christine Fay