When the New Democrats cannot get it done by following the Constitution they will simple ignore it.

Who was the biggest winner in the mid-term elections?

There is an easy answer to that question, Iran. The Muslim Crusade also took a big step forward, as a person with “close ties” to the Muslim Brotherhood will now be a senator.

Iran, the terrorist country that has been at war with Western civilization for nearly half a century, put out a “Letter to the American people” asking us to vote for Democrats.

Many people did, without understanding their culture and drive for the world to be dominated by Islam.

“Oh, you’re Islamophobic”, I hear you say. Well, for five decades they have been calling for “Death to America” and have killed over 1,000 of our citizens and taken hostage over 1,600 Americans. The Iranian dictatorship wants us dead and the Democrats are taking their side. Hell, they’re even blaming Israel and the “mainstream” Democrats (if there are any anymore) are quiet because they don’t want to upset, “their base”.

Yes, their base is anti-Semitic and proud of it.

Should Trump have attacked Iran this year? Should he have waited until after the mid-terms? If he was just interested in retaining power no, but if he was more concerned about our allies and service members serving in the Middle East, then yes.

The Iranian “negotiating team” said clearly in February that they could have 10 nuclear bombs in two weeks. If he did not attack them there was a great possibility that Iran would’ve launched one this year and hit Paris, Berlin or any other number of cities in Europe, not to mention our allies in the Middle East, not just Israel. Trump chose to take that ability away.

“You always back Trump”. Not true. He’s made a few moves I didn’t agree with like some pardons and most notably his move to “get a deal”. He did not understand that the only thing these people understand is power. The bombing should not have stopped and this “excursion” would’ve been over before May. In my opinion.

Back to the big winner and how the New Democrat Party will help the Muslim Crusade succeed here in America like they are in Europe. They will likely apologize to Iran and pull all our troops out of the Middle East. Iran will then declare victory, which will embolden more traditional Islamists to take up arms.

Trump was elected to close our borders and deport illegals, especially criminal illegals. Now that the Democrats have power again, just watch as the UN, NGO’s and cartels start to line up the invasion once again. Mostly men of military age hiding among the “asylum seekers” women and children will flood the border. We’ve seen this before and the outcome is what we’re witnessing in Europe today.

Because gas prices were high, (Traitor Joe had them higher per barrel and 22% inflation) our society of instant gratification took the bait and voted Democrat.

My question now is, how can you seat an elected official who has openly stated they want to shred the constitution? The oath they must take states they must, “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic”. Can they keep that oath after some of them, like Troy Jackson, said he would run as a communist? Or the DSA members who will take seats that have called for shredding the Constitution. I bet they won’t take it or they’ll say the words and then work to destroy the Constitution.

We are living in interesting times. What will happen next? Trials, investigations, and charges, (even if no crime is specified) against every person in this administration and when they’re done with them it will be anyone who is MAGA. Not exaggeration - just listen to what they have said.

They put forward no plans to lower fuel prices nor will they because the green new scam and open borders are their main priorities… after the “trials” of course. With the month and a half we have left, the Republicans need to do another reconciliation bill and do everything they can to hold the line because it is now the Constitution versus the crazies.

Thank God the founders put in the veto power for the president. Article 1 section 7 states if there is a quorum two-thirds of the members need to vote against the veto. Assuming a full house that would be 290 House members and 67 senators.

If the Socialists can get 10 Republican senators and 60 members of the Republican House to join them the veto can be overturned. That will be the real test. Will the Republicans save the Republic or will they cave into the ranting of the children and traitors.

When the New Democrats cannot get it done by following the Constitution they will simple ignore it. Then you will see who they really are. Until America falls the RED/GREEN alliance (Communists and Islamists) will work together to make America a third-world country, either dominated by Islamists or Communists. This is not hyperbolic it is based on the facts which the propaganda press will never broadcast.

Dan Schinhofen