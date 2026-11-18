MediWaste Disposal LLC has spent the last two and a half years working to bring a pyrolysis facility to this building at 1850 E. Basin Avenue but its application for an operating license has now been rejected by the county. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

MediWaste Disposal LLC has been aiming to establish a medical waste pyrolysis facility in the heart of town for the past two and a half years and with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) issuing a permit for the facility this past August, there was only one step left to clear the way for operations.

Following the most recent meeting of the Nye County Commission, however, the proposal is now halted. Commissioners voted unanimously to reject an application from MediWaste Disposal for an operating license, leaving the company to either attempt to reapply in the future or else give up the project altogether.

The MediWaste license application was addressed during the commission’s Thursday, November 12 meeting, at which Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling explained that his department did not believe the application was complete. He said the application was missing an Environmental Impact Analysis, as required by county code, and other issues were identified at the site itself, 1850 E. Basin Avenue.

“You guys can approve or reject this, that’s up to you. But the process was not followed,” Bolling stated, adding that the company had not communicated with public works in the months leading up to its application. “Yes, we didn’t have a county application to give them - and they are going to state that - because we hadn’t generated one yet. We didn’t know this was happening.”

A difference of opinion

Attorney Mark Fiorentino, legal representative for MediWaste, disagreed with Bolling’s statements, asserting that the county has been aware of MediWaste’s plans since April 2024, when the company obtained its Conditional Use Permit through the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission. He said the operating license application was filed in the only way possible, given that the county hadn’t managed to create a formal application in the two years since the topic became controversial in the community. He also said he believed the application addressed every requirement in Nye County Code 8.44.

Fiorentino went on to state that at the time that MediWaste applied for its Conditional Use Permit, it was approved without any opposition. Only later did the public begin to voice anger and concern about the project but he insisted that much of what people have said worries them isn’t accurate. Fiorentino said he felt the public pushback against the company’s proposal was fueled by misinformation and misunderstandings, noting, “The only way we can get past that is if you take the time the learn what the actual information is.

“This is a waste reduction facility, not a waste disposal facility. It uses a process called pyrolysis to reduce waste streams. The process does not involve burning or incineration of materials. If it did, we would not have been able to obtain a state permit,” Fiorentino explained.

He continued by addressing many of the concerns voiced by residents, stating that the facility would not use water, other than a small amount for employee use, and there would be no groundwater discharge, as confirmed by NDEP, nor would there be air emissions. The facility would only accept non-hazardous medical waste and none of the ash produced would go to the Pahrump landfill but rather, would be trucked to Apex for final disposal. The ash produced would also be tested to prove it is non-hazardous, per state requirements, he said, adding that there would be no DME byproduct and liquid propane gas would be used to fire the pyrolysis units, instead of electricity.

Potential benefits offered

Fiorentino told the board that it was clear the county had adopted the ordinance establishing code 8.44 specifically because of MediWaste’s plans but despite this, the company was still willing to work with the county.

“It’s pretty evident that the intent was to either substantially delay them or to get into a position where you could prevent their operations. And I will submit to you that what many companies would have done in that position is to attack,” Fiorentino stated. “But we didn’t push.”

He said MediWaste had no problem complying with county code and was willing to go even further, offering various benefits to the community to return for approval, although code 8.44 does not require any benefits. These included $250 per incoming truck-load of waste, estimated to be around $270,000 per year when the facility is operating at full capacity; an offer to process all locally-produced medical waste, essentially eliminating an entire waste stream for the Pahrump Landfill; and finally, an offer to provide Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue with encapsulator agent, used in firefighting activities.

“We are willing to go above and beyond to address issues that were not required by any code to be addressed and we hope that matters,” Fiorentino concluded.

Applications meets with rejection

When it came time for public comment, many of those speaking were, once again, staunchly against the idea of allowing MediWaste to open a facility in town and Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi was hesitant as well.

“I think the issue we have is, there are a lot of questions we don’t know,” Kunzi chimed in, explaining that the county’s specific procedures and policies guiding hazardous business permitting have yet to be fully hammered out. “That’s why I think this is very premature, to even consider this… There are just too many questions we have to work through for us to be able to address whether you are going to grant them a permit today… This is something very new to us and this isn’t something we want to do wrong. We’ve got to be right when we are doing this.”

The commissioners evidently concurred because, after a few more minutes of discussion by the board, commissioner Bruce Jabbour made the motion to reject the operating license application, with a second from commissioner Ian Bayne. That motion passed with all in favor.

For previous coverage on MediWaste’s Pahrump proposal, visit pvtimes.com.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com