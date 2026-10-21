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Nye County Republican Club to hold second general election debate night

The Nye County Republican Club's next debate night featuring local races will take place on Wed ...
The Nye County Republican Club's next debate night featuring local races will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
“We want to make sure that the voting public gets an opportunity to see and hear the candidat ...
“We want to make sure that the voting public gets an opportunity to see and hear the candidates as much as possible, and this is just another way we can provide that,” said Nye County Republican Club President Joe Burdzinski. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
October 21, 2026 - 4:56 am
 
Updated October 21, 2026 - 5:59 am

The Nye County Republican Club’s debate series is returning next week, closing out its highlighting of this year’s local general election races.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Nye County Republican Club President Joe Burdzinski told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s the last time that we’ll have debates before the November election.”

The debate night on Wednesday, Oct. 28 will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will once again be held at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, 681 S. Highway 160. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served.

“We want to make sure that the voting public gets an opportunity to see and hear the candidates as much as possible, and this is just another way we can provide that,” Burdzinski said.

The following contests will be featured at the event: Nye County sheriff with incumbent Joe McGill and challenger Dan Pineau; Nye County commissioner, District 5 with Republican nominee Matt Sadler and nonpartisan Chris Lally; and Pahrump justice of the peace, Department B with current pro tem judge Michael Foley and candidate Scott Oakley.

“There is a lot of interest in the sheriff’s race … also there’s quite a bit of interest in the justice of the peace race that’s going to be happening as well as the county commissioner race,” Burdzinski explained.

The previous debate night last month featured this year’s general election races for Nye County commissioner, District 4, Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 1 and Fifth Judicial District Court judge, Department 2.

Get Out the Vote Fest

Statewide and local candidates will gather in Pahrump on Saturday, Oct. 24 at a Get Out the Vote Fest held by the Nye County Republican Club.

“This, again, is an important way for the voting public to meet the candidates,” Burdzinski said.

During the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., voters will have a chance to hear from candidates and visit their booths at the Calvada Eye, on Walt Williams Drive. Live music will also be featured from the Higher Ground Band, as well as food available for purchase from Pete’s Meats and Treats. The Get Out the Vote Fest is also free to attend.

“It’s a little different than other get out the votes [events] because we’re going to have music, we’re going to have food and it’ll be a fun time for friends and family, and again, a golden opportunity to know our candidates,” Burdzinski elaborated.

For more information about the Nye County Republican Club, visit nyecountyrepublicanclub.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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