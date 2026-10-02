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Nye County Senior Menus

October 2, 2026 - 4:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 5 – October 9.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, Normandy veggies, mixed berry cup, cream of mushroom soup;

Tuesday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey-Dijon veggies, spring salad w/tangy yogurt dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans w/bacon, cheeseburger soup;

Wednesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, chicken and rice soup;

Thursday – Brats and sauerkraut, German potato salad, cake, French onion soup;

Friday – Cajun cod, rice, stir-fry veggies, lemon bars, stuffed bell pepper soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafts, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Deborah, Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 5 – October 9.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Prime Rib (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Breaded Chicken on a Bun (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Philly Cheese Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Sausage, Potato and Cabbage Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 5 – October 9.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w/sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken Cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed greens, fat-free Italian dressing, peanut cookies;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef patty on w/w bun, baked beans, sliced tomato, lettuce leaf;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice

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