54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

October 16, 2026 - 4:16 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 19 – October 23.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, rice, mixed veggies, garden salad w/low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt, won-ton soup;

Tuesday – Teriyaki beef, rice, stir-fry veggies, brownies, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Cheesy chicken, rice, broccoli, fruit/pudding, goulash soup;

Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia, corn chowder soup;

Friday – Cattle driver casserole, potato chunks, peppers, carrots, cake, fresh melon, cabbage soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bereavement support, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – No Crafts, Early voting/general election at the center;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Deborah, Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.;

Saturday – Annual spooktacular Halloween Dance, 5-9 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 19 – October 23.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Garlic Butter Beef Spaghetti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Biscuits and Gravy w/Sausage (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Beef Stroganoff (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 19 – October 23.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Chicken-fried steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Sunlight heats molten salt that flows through a 640-foot receiver tower, causing the top to glo ...
Nevada solar plant sells for cents on the dollar
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Crescent Dunes facility near Tonopah was touted as a first-of-its-kind facility but ran into substantial problems, including leaks and two bankruptcies.