Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 19 – October 23.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken in orange sauce, rice, mixed veggies, garden salad w/low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt, won-ton soup;

Tuesday – Teriyaki beef, rice, stir-fry veggies, brownies, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Cheesy chicken, rice, broccoli, fruit/pudding, goulash soup;

Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia, corn chowder soup;

Friday – Cattle driver casserole, potato chunks, peppers, carrots, cake, fresh melon, cabbage soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bereavement support, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – No Crafts, Early voting/general election at the center;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Deborah, Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.;

Saturday – Annual spooktacular Halloween Dance, 5-9 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 19 – October 23.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Garlic Butter Beef Spaghetti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Biscuits and Gravy w/Sausage (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Beef Stroganoff (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 19 – October 23.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Chicken-fried steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.