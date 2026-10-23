Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 26 – October 30.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Open-faced roast beef, w/w bread, mashed potatoes, Manhattan veggies, fresh melon mix, pork verde soup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing, egg drop soup;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe chunks, Italian wedding soup;

Thursday – Cowboy casserole, potato chunks, carrots, muffins, vegetable noodle soup;

Friday – CLOSED FOR NEVADA DAY.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – No Crafts, Early voting/general election at the center;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Deborah, Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – CLOSED FOR NEVADA DAY.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 26 – October 30.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Patty on a Bun (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – CLOSED FOR NEVADA DAY

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 26 – October 30.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday – CLOSED FOR NEVADA DAY