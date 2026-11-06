Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 9 – Nov. 13.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Shepherds pie, fresh spinach w/Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, bananas, bok choy/pork soup;

Tuesday – Beef stir fry, rice, lemon bars, oriental veggie soup;

Wednesday – CLOSED FOR VETERANS DAY;

Thursday – Taco casserole, salsa, sour cream, refried beans, churros, corn chowder soup;

Friday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey/Dijon veggies, spring salad w/tangy yogurt dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans w/bacon, goulash soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – CLOSED FOR VETERANS DAY;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.;

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 9 – Nov. 13.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner - 4 to 6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Alfredo Bake (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Meatloaf Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 9 – Nov. 13.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w/sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches w/cottage cheese.